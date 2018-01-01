  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 101,500
About the complex

The new apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 in Alanya – Avsallar district are presented to your attention. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 123 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1900 meters. When it comes to new apartments in Avsallar, we recommend that you consider it if sandy beaches are important to you, as well as coniferous forests with which the area is rich. Avsallar is 20 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 95 km away. This is a green suburb, but with a full social infrastructure. The main street in Avsallar looks unusual, it is hidden from the scorching sun by tree crowns. The infrastructure of the district: in Avsallar there is all the basic infrastructure, including schools, first-aid posts, pharmacies, shops, etc. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns is characterized by a special tourist atmosphere. Real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea and surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey.
New building location
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty s shikarnym vidom na Bosfor
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Besiktas district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 140 to 556 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 141.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Gikjilla is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district has cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance. 
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
The project consists of 4 blocks with a total of 234 apartments on an area of ​​13,000 m2.   1 + 1 apartments 1442 + 1 apartments 642 + 1 apartments 183 + 1 apartments 184 + 1 apartments 8   Open poolChildren playgroundPrivate pool with water slidesTurkish Bath (hamam)Massage RoomSaunaFitness CentreIndoor heated poolSteam bathTennis courtBilliards and table tennisKids clubPlaystation and TV gamesPower generatorBBQ areasWireless InternetA restaurantShared storage roomsCinemaParkingParking spacesCovered car parkParking on the territory of the complexProtection and safetyVideo - intercomResident in the complex24/7 security in the complexGardeners and caretakers
