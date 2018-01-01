  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya

Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 145,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58.4 to 128.6 square meters. The distance to the sea is 100 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Exodus Nature Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry premium-klassa v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building Nobby Garden
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 69,500
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry vozle morya v Kargydzhake - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 145,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartment Compound
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It is within a vital location near the Istanbul Water Canal project and an under-construction metro station. It overlooks stunning sea views of Kucukcekmece Lake, Gault Lake, and the lush garden. It is within walking distance of the most important transport links and highways in the city of the two continents. Its apartments have spacious balconies and luxurious decorations, with various areas and residential patterns. There are easy installment plans. The contract is ready for delivery and complies with the conditions of Turkish citizenship.
Apartment building LOTUS GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 160,000
105–180 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

LOTUS GARDEN

This project will be finished in April 2022

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor Jaccuzi
-Turkish bath
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Massage room
-Gym
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
- Table tennis
-Lobby

Distance to the sea 2.5 km
+Shuttle to the sea

Distance to the Alanya center 5 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

Includes three bedroom units with an area of 137 m² and a price of 198000 euros
Two-bdroom units with an area of 105 m² and a price of 160000 euros
Three-bedroom duplex units with an area of 180 m² and a price 230000 euros
shops with an area of ​​180 m² and a price of 320,000 euro

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment
Residential complex Stunning ready-made complex
Alanya, Turkey

A new premium housing and communal services located in. Alanya in the greenest area of Kargicak. The complex has: 3 open large pools, a swimming pool with a relaxation area and 2 children's pools. There is a pool bar, barbecue area, also a football and basketball court and a huge tennis court. Under each block will be located a closed car parking. Under the A-B blocks will be located a SPA center with an area of 3000 m ². Under Block L there will be a SPA center with an area of 6000 m ². The advantage of this complex is the first coastline, which means that you can serve the sea. Gazipasha Airport is 15 km away and Alanya city center is only 20 km away.

Submit an application right now and get the keys to your dream apartment.

Realting.com
Go