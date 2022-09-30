  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 91,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 40 to 174 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Key ready apartment in Alanya, Tosmur
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex 5-Star The Ritz Carlton Prestigious Nisantasi
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Sea View Apartment in Alanya
Kargicak, Turkey
Residential quarter Sea View Apartments with Rich Amenities in Alanya Cikcilli
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential quarter Stylish furnished apartment in Demirtas
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v ZhK s polnoy infrastrukturoy - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 91,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 174 square meters. The distance to the sea is 770 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residential quarter LUXURY APARTMENTS IN ALANYA CITY CENTER
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
What about buying an apartment in Alanya City Center? This complex is only 1300 metres to the best beaches of Alanya.There are three options to buy, 1+1 and 2+1 apartments and 3+1 penthouses.The buıiding will start on 30th of September, 2022 and will finish on 30th of December , 2023.Why to buy from under construction? You will own a new apartment for a good price, because ıt is always cheaper at first.You can also pay %30 in advance and pay in installments till the end of construction date. Around your building you can find everything you need, markets, restaurants , cafes , shops, hospitals, bus stops and schools .You won't need a car when you buy this apartments.Let's talk about this pretty boutiqe complex.There is a nice fitness center for your health, playground for your kids , sauna and jacuzzi for relaxing and an open parking area for your cars or bicycles *Lift *Fitness *Sauna *Jacuzzi *Camella *Generator *Chidren Park *Camera system  
Residential complex Novye vidovye apartamenty v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 119 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Realting.com
Go