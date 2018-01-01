  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologichnom rayone - Avsallar Alaniya

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 105,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologichnom rayone - Avsallar Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 198 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v ekologichnom rayone - Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 105,000
