Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,900
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 176 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Demirtash Alanya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 108,900
Residential complex High-rise residence with a hotel, a business center and well-developed infrastructure in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

One of the largest residential real estate projects in Istanbul. In addition to apartments, it includes offices, a shopping center, a 5* hotel. The first 11 floors are occupied by the hotel, then there are 320 apartments, 197 of which are fully furnished. In addition, there is a private pool, spa, restaurant, conference room, the largest cinema in the city, concierge services, 24-hour security and other amenities available to residents.

Advantages

Convenient payment system in several stages.

Possible installment plan for 3 years, down payment 25%.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Uskudar is one of the most prestigious residential areas of the city in the Asian side of Istanbul. The complex is located next to Emaar Square. There are all types of transport, including the subway. It is easy to get to Taksim Square (11 km), Bosphorus Bridge (12 km), Sabiha Gokcen International Airport (25 km).

  • Metro station - 1.4 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Medical center - 6 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 100 meters
  • Buhara Park - 500 meters
  • Sea promenade - 10 minutes
  • Sabiha Gokcen Airport - 28 minutes
Residential quarter New Modern project in Avsallar, Alanya with modern exterior design
Avsallar, Turkey
A new project in Avsallar, a complex on a hill, surrounded by pine needles, overlooking the sea and nature, the distance to the Mediterranean coast is 1.5 km, to the center of the Avsallar village itself is about 1 km, to the center of the resort of Alanya 24 km Gazipaşa Alanya Airport 64 km, Antalya 100 km. Swimming pool about 30 m and section with water slides Children's pool and jacuzzi for relaxation Indoor pool Turkish bath Sauna Steam room Restroom Fitness Centre Cinema Playroom Children playground BBQ area Gazebos Security Cameras Parking Generator and free Wi-Fi internet. Completion - June 2022.
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v komplekse s polnoy infrastrukturoy - Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention the new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58 to 159 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Kestel is – a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west along the Dim Tea River, an old housing stock is also found. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
