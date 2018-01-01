  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 102,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 102,000
