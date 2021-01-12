  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Oba

Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 159,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Oba
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 60 to 145 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Sarıyer Residence Project Istanbul
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Stylish residential complex in the Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool, in a quiet area, Istanbul, Turkey
Esenyurt, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennyy ZhK s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Bashakshehir Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 159,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcesehir Apartments Project
Esenyurt, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project area in Bahcesehir is full of lush parks and gardens, next to express transportation lines. There are integrated facilities within the compound, besides health and educational services surrounding the project. The luxury designs and the diversity of residential models of apartments with stunning views of the lake. The project's urban engineering, elegant finishes, and spacious apartments areas increase its investment value.
Apartment building Istanbul Bahcelievler Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Architectural designs that represent the harmony of the architectural approach with the landscape of Istanbul. Experience a new feeling inside an enclosed nature reserve. The project is located within a strategic area that overlooks main roads. Ready and suitable for investment and getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex ZE-RA
Kargicak, Turkey
from € 125,000
45 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Zera Homes

< p > ZE-RA begins construction of a modern comfortable complex. The complex will be built in the most popular Mahmutlar district, it will have an area of 1287 sq m. < p > ✅ The complex provides 2 blocks for 36 apartments < p > ✅ Apartment layout < p > 1 + 1 with an area of 45 – 47 sq m ✅ Complex infrastructure: swimming pool, Turkish bath, fitness, video surveillance, playroom, playground, relaxation area, garage, jacuzzi, billiards. < p > ✅ Features of apartments: steel entrance door, interior door matching the concept, kitchen headset, plumbing, granite work surface, satellite TV, pvkh windows and double balcony windows, double glazed windows and balcony doors, double windows and double glazed balcony doors, spot and ice lighting. < p > ✅ Start of construction 12/01/2021 < p > End of construction 12/01/2022 < p > ZE-RA – is one of the best combinations of the Sea, Beach and Sun. The unique location combines the pacification of nature and the atmosphere of urban planning away from the bustling urban Mahmutlar. < p > The sea is 750 meters from the complex, which you can reach in a few minutes walk, enjoying the picturesque fruit groves and beautiful streets of our city. It is a house that meets all your needs: comfort, safety, peace and elegance. < p > For the convenience and convenience of our clients, we have provided several payment options: < p > 4% discounts when paying 100% of the cost of housing < p > 2% discount on payment 65% of the cost of housing < p > 12-month extension with 30% initial participation < p > ZERA HOMES is a reliable partner with many years of experience and impeccable reputation. When you become our client, you will find a friend and assistant while adapting to new conditions.

Realting.com
Go