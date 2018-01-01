Residential complex Apartamenty pod investicii v razvivayuschemsya rayone Payallar

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

We present to your attention a new LCD, which will be located in the most popular and valuable area of Alanya – in the city center, just 600 meters from the sandy beach of Keikubat.

Construction will begin in October 2022. The commissioning is scheduled for December 2023, implemented in a neoclassical style, because trends come and go, and the classic is relevant at all times.

A distinctive feature is the land area of 3264 m2, which is of very high value for the city center. There are 2 residential blocks on the territory, as well as all the necessary infrastructure of the hotel plan, namely: an outdoor pool, a winter heated pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's room, a lobby, open playground, open and large underground parking.

For sale are presented apartments of various types.

Apartment 1 + 1 with an area of 53-68 m2

Apartment 2 + 1 with an area of 85 and 94 m2 ( only the upper floors – panoramic views of the sea and fortress, or mountains and the inscription I LOVE ALANYA )

Penthouses 3 + 1 with an area of 153-164 m2

The uniqueness of the location of the complex lies in the proximity to one of the best beaches of the city – Keykubat, as well as to absolutely all the historical sights of the city ( Fortress, Ataturk Square, the city harbor ). At the same time, absolutely all the necessary urban infrastructure is within walking distance: these are all chain stores, bakeries, vegetable shops, butcher shops, and of course, restaurants and cafes for every taste.