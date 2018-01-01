  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel

Akarca, Turkey
from € 159,000
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 215 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
from € 159,000
