Residential complex Bolshoy proekt na zavershayuschey stadii v rayone Kestel

Karakocali, Turkey

-Centrally located penthouse for sale in Alanya located in Cikcilli area. This real estate in a small peaceful block, a total of 12 apartments in one block. Centrally Located Penthouse close to the BeachIf you are looking large apartment close to all social amenities, beach and restaurants with an affordable price this real estate is for you. This block is built in 2006 by a popular constructor company and the general exterior and the interior condition of the apartment is very well. The swimming pool working properly, the stairs are clean, elevator maintenance is made monthly. This large penthouse in Alanya just 200 meters from Alanyum shopping mall, within just a few steps from restaurants, supermarket, beach, school and pharmacy. Centrally located apartments for sale in Alanya located in the Cikcilli area. This real estate boasts with high-quality facilities and modern exterior. If you are looking for a new flat in Alanya close to Cleopatra and city center, this option is for you. Yu can also walk to the Oba center which is very popular by the tourist. We find a large living room with open plan kitchen, 2 bedrooms at first floor and second floor there is one bedroom and living room. Interior Features of the penthousethe apartment walls are painted with satin paint and floors are plated with first quality ceramic. This is fully furnished apartments including fitted kitchen cabinets, all kitchen appliances, TV, Air conditioners, water heater, wardrobes and beds.