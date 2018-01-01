Residential complex Uyutnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Avsallar

Marmara Region, Turkey

The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea.

The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning.

It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.