Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 230,000
1
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex presents the layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 138 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
Alanya, Turkey
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kadykey area The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 113 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
In September 2022, the construction of a new residential complex in the Alanya region – Okujalar, 100 meters from the beach, began. Okujalar district – is a cozy resort corner on the Mediterranean coast in Turkey. Okujalar's beaches are covered with small pebbles. The distance from Okujalar to the center of Alanya is a little more than 30 km. Antalya International Airport – 94 km. The area can be divided into two parts – residential and resort.
The complex will be built on a land plot of 2460 m ², the total number of apartments — 48. All apartments will have sea, pool and nature views. Type of apartments ( 1 + 1, duplexes 2 + 1 from 47m2. up to 120m2. )
Infrastructure — outdoor pool, fitness, sauna, playground, parking, electricity generator.
We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha region, 1200 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with its own closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. Unusual beaches, picturesque bays, beautiful nature mixed with historical places and attractions that are still not spoiled by tourists will become not a dream, but a daily habitat for every resident of the complex.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 6690 m2. Number of apartments — 140.

  • Start date — 12/01/2022
  • End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

  • One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2
  • Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 161 m2
  • Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 183 m2
  • Duplex five-room penthouses 4 + 1, with an area of 189 m2

Apartment Information:

  • Cleaning
  • The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower
  • Suspension ceilings
  • Modern interior doors
  • Air conditioning
  • Video Intercom

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Indoor pool
  • Children's pool
  • Pool bar
  • Waterpark
  • Cinema
  • Steam room
  • Turkish bath
  • Sauna
  • Billiards
  • Fitness center
  • Tennis court
  • Playground
  • Children's playroom
  • BBQ area
  • Well-groomed green area
  • Concierge
  • Security 24/7
  • Video surveillance 24/7
  • Open / closed parking
  • Elevators
  • Generator

 

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.

