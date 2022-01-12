Residential complex Novye kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii

Yaylali, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

We present to your attention a new investment complex with its own multiple infrastructure. Located in the Gazipasha region, 1200 meters from the turquoise waves of the Mediterranean Sea. The residence is one ten-story building with its own closed territory and with excellent multiple social infrastructure. Gazipasha — is the name of paradise hidden between the greenery of the Taurus Mountains and the turquoise tones of the Mediterranean Sea, the green necklace of banana gardens. Unusual beaches, picturesque bays, beautiful nature mixed with historical places and attractions that are still not spoiled by tourists will become not a dream, but a daily habitat for every resident of the complex.

The occupied territory of the residence will be 6690 m2. Number of apartments — 140.

Start date — 12/01/2022

End date of construction — 08/30/2024

Apartment Layouts:

One-bedroom apartments 1 + 1, with an area of 75 m2

Two-level three-room penthouses 2 + 1, with an area of 161 m2

Two-level four-room penthouses 3 + 1, with an area of 183 m2

Duplex five-room penthouses 4 + 1, with an area of 189 m2

Apartment Information:

Cleaning

The bathroom is fully equipped with plumbing and shower

Suspension ceilings

Modern interior doors

Air conditioning

Video Intercom

The new investment complex in Gazipasha will be equipped with full infrastructure, both internal and external. All apartments with clean decoration, bathrooms and fitted kitchens.

Complex infrastructure:

Outdoor pool

Indoor pool

Children's pool

Pool bar

Waterpark

Cinema

Steam room

Turkish bath

Sauna

Billiards

Fitness center

Tennis court

Playground

Children's playroom

BBQ area

Well-groomed green area

Concierge

Security 24/7

Video surveillance 24/7

Open / closed parking

Elevators

Generator

About the area:

Gazipasha is a rapidly developing area, where there is already the city infrastructure necessary for a full-fledged residence, transport links have been established. And of course, the main advantage and advantage of the Gazipasha region is the international airport, as well as the amazing nature.

Gazipasha has a spacious beach without crowds of people, with cozy cafes, a beautiful promenade. There is also a unique beach with warm pools of stone blocks, beautiful places in the rocky area, which you looked at the photo on the Internet with such enthusiasm. You can dive with a mask, fish, swim, water sports, run along the sea in a calm atmosphere, ride a bicycle.