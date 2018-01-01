Residential complex Novyy proekt s bogatoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Payallar

Marmara Region, Turkey

We offer apartments with different layouts. Each flat has a balcony and a panoramic view of the city.

The luxury 28-storey residence consists of 217 flats and 21 commercial premises, and features security, a covered parking and a fitness center.

One-bedroom apartments - from 337,181 USD to 388,821 USD

Two-bedroom apartments - from 501,215 USD to 625,759 USD

Three-bedroom apartments - from 627,278 USD to 698,663 USD

"Smart home" system

Apartments optionsFacilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the downtown, close to an underground station, E-5 and E-80 Highways, schools, universities and hospitals, a few minutes away from shopping malls.