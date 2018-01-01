  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 225,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 86 square meters. The distance to the sea is 500 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Excellent luxury apartments in Oba, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Beach walk modern apartment in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Güneşi
Cavusciftligi, Turkey
Apartment building Basin Express Istanbul Hotel Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 225,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: TURKREALT
< p > The modern residential complex is located in the heart of the tourist town of Alanya and extends over an area of 1023 m ². The five-story building includes apartments with different layouts from 32 to 48 m ², all apartments are divided into two concepts — 1 + 1 and studios. There are 10 apartments on each floor. The cost of apartments starts at 70,000 euros. < p > The great advantage of the complex is its close proximity to the famous Keikubat beach, only 200 meters away. Everything is within walking distance of the complex: bars, night clubs, embankments, marinas, shops, markets and parks. < p > The area of the complex is under protection around the clock, has an outdoor pool, in the vicinity of which a mini water park — is being built. There is also a bar and a restaurant, a children's play area of a closed nature and a barbecue area in the fresh air. On the ground floor you will find a reception with a concierge who will help with any questions. < p > Complex infrastructure: < ul > < li > Gardens and green alleys < li > Open pool < li > Children's pool < li > Pool bar < li > Lobby, reception, Concierge < li > Indoor pool < li > Fitness - Halle < li > Sauna, Hamam < li > Satellite TV < li > Internet < li > Children's playroom < li > Barbecue area < li > Viewer < Open parking lot > around the clock
Residential complex Novyy kompleks kamform klassa v Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

A new modern residential project is being built in the Oba Alanya area. The residential complex is located on an area of 3865m2, 2000 meters from the sea. Oba District is the Europeanest area in all areas of Alanya. The area is great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The area is surrounded on all sides by magnificent landscapes and orange gardens.

The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, with the windows of the apartments a magnificent view of the sea and mountains will open.

Start date of construction October 2022, completion date of May 2024.
Apartment building NOVA GARDEN
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 88,000
45–130 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: IKY GROUP ALANYA

NOVA GARDEN

This project will be finished ın june 2023

Total area of the facility : 2800 м2

Total number of apartments : 63 apartments

The facilites of this project include:

-Outdoor swimming pool
-Indoor swimming pool
-Jaccuzi
-Sauna
-Steam room
-Fitness salon
-Cinema room
-Children's playground
-Children's play room
-Barbecue space
-Lobby

-Private beach in Oba

Distance to the sea 2.15 km

+shuttle to the beach

Distance to the Alanya center 4 km

Interior design of the apartment:

-60×120 Granite floors
-Lacquered kitchen cabinets
-Black Star Galexi color granite countertops
-Insulated windows
-Specially designed steel door with peephole
-Specially designed lacquered inner doors
-Tempered glass shower cabin
-Hilton bathroom sink

+Floor heating

One bedroom units 45m² and a price of 88000 euros
Two bedroom units 60m² and a price of 120000euros
Two bedroom unit with private swimming poll 73 m² and a price of 187000
Three bedroom units 130 m² and a price of 207000

NOTE:You can pay in installments and 30% down payment

Realting.com
Go