Residential complex Novyy proekt v shagovoy dostupnosti ot morya - centr Alanii

Karakocali, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

A new modern residential project is being built in the Oba Alanya area. The residential complex is located on an area of 3865m2, 2000 meters from the sea. Oba District is the Europeanest area in all areas of Alanya. The area is great not only for relaxation, but also for permanent residence. The area is surrounded on all sides by magnificent landscapes and orange gardens.

The project presents the layout apartments 1 + 1 and 2 + 1, with the windows of the apartments a magnificent view of the sea and mountains will open.

Start date of construction October 2022, completion date of May 2024.