Residential complex Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 119,790
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments and villas in Kestel. The residential complex includes both apartments and private villas, the following layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 275 square meters. The distance to the sea is 4800 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but it is fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 119,790
