Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Avsallar

Avsallar, Turkey
from € 120,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 149 square meters. Distance to the sea 1000 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
Avsallar, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Hotel Apartment Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Hotel apartments in Istanbul for sale in the center of transportation hubs. The project is located near sports, arts, shopping, and entertainment centers. Modern architecture, technical infrastructure, and safe earthquake-resistant construction. 5-star hotel apartments in Istanbul next to educational and health services. An opportunity to benefit from the investment advantages of owning one of the project's stores.
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and panoramic views close to the coast, Istanbul, Turkey
Kartal, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with terraces and a panoramic view of the sea and the Princess Islands.

The residence features walking paths, security, a sauna and a hamam, a green area, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a parking, a gym, sports grounds.

Completion - July, 2023.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Hospital - 350 meters
  • School - 700 meters
  • Shopping mall - 2 km
  • City center - 25 km
  • Beach - 1 km
  • University - 3 km
  • E-5 highway - 3.5 km
  • TEM highway - 11 km
  • Airport - 23 km
  • Bus stop - 300 meters
  • Metro station - 400 meters
Residential complex Apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 57 to 207 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined.  Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
