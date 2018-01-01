  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam

Akarca, Turkey
from € 100,000
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 42 to 172 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v rayone Payallar po vygodnym cenam
Akarca, Turkey
from € 100,000
Residential complex Residential complex with park views, near the Financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Uemraniye, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex is designed as a small town with a privileged location - close to the new International Financial Center, in one of the most dynamic areas of the Asian part of Istanbul.

The project has low-rise residential buildings, a large city park with walking paths and recreational areas, an outdoor cinema, a cafe, tennis and basketball courts, a kindergarten, and stores.

There are different layouts of apartments with large balconies and 1-4 bedrooms, from 46 m2 to 200 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located in the Asian part of Istanbul, near the metro station, cafes, restaurants, and stores.

  • TEM Road: 4 Km
  • E-5 road: 7 kilometers
  • July 15 Martyrs Bridge: 11 km
  • Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge: 15 km.
Residential complex Highly liquid residential complex
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new project, combining the three main components of highly liquid housing: an excellent location, a rich infrastructure for life and relaxation and an excellent quality of housing, which is rented to customers in a finished clean finish. The complex combines the concept of a residential complex, which is expressed in functional, convenient layouts and the highest standards.
The project is located in one of the busy, resort areas of Alanya – Avsallar. This area is known for its sandy beaches and the natural beauties of coniferous forests. The distance to the sea is 800m, to the center of Alanya 20 km. There is all the necessary urban infrastructure: cafes and restaurants, network supermarkets and the farm market on Wednesdays, a state hospital and private clinics, pharmacies, kindergartens, schools and more.
Residential complex consists of one residential block for 72 apartments of various layouts. For sale are 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1. The completion of the project is scheduled for December 2023.
Residential complex Novaya kvartira v zelenoy chasti Alanii - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 127.5 square meters. Distance to the sea 1200 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good selection of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure.
