  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii

Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 182,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 48 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Apartment building Hotel apartments project Esenyurt Istanbul
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Attractive residential complex for investment
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v masshtabnom proekte s polnoy infrastrukturoy rayon - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury complex in Kargicak area
Kargicak, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v samom centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 182,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Nedvizhimost premium-klassa na beregu Mramornogo morya Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Beilikyu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 193 to 347 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 43 to 90 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential quarter Cozy modern apartment in Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Garden on the territory of the residential complex walking area Open pool Aquapark Barbecue area Playground Court for tennis, football, basketball Fitness cinema hall Spa Hamam Roman steam room Finnish sauna Massage rooms Indoor heated pool Lounge Game Zone Open and closed car parking Wi-Fi on the territory of the complex 24/7 video surveillance and security Generator
Realting.com
Go