  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya

Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 106,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 54 to 125 square meters. The distance to the sea is 700 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Bright One Bedroom Apartment in Alanya, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex New luxury investment project
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Alya Four Seasons
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Beykoz Bule Residences 2nd Phase
Acarlar Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Historical Sea SideApartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v Payallare - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 106,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy ZhK nedaleko ot shosse TEM i novogo aeroporta Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Bashakshekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1.The area of apartments is from 70 to 284 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex Type B_66
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2022

European side - Eyyup

This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available.

Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway.

The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.
Apartment building Istanbul Esenyurt Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ For its central location in the vital Esenyurt district within the European Istanbul. Its proximity to prominent transport lines, metro, main roads, and highways. Its exquisite architecture combines the charm of the past with the modernity of the present in an energetic atmosphere. High-end designs of residential apartments with spaces and divisions for all needs. It is possible to pay in cash or installments of up to 36 months to suit your budget.
Realting.com
Go