Residential complex Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 215,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na stadii stroitelstva v centre Alanii
Description
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 127 square meters. The distance to the sea is 580 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy elitnyy kompleks v rayone Kestel
Yaylali, Turkey

This prestigious luxury residential complex consists of one 5-story building with 15 apartments of various layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, and 3 + 1. 

A large entertainment area with pools, Turkish hammam, playground and room, steam room, fitness center, parking, camellias and barbecue area, etc. is offered. 

The residence is just 130 meters from the sandy beach and 9 km from the center of Alanya.  Within walking distance are grocery stores and cafes. 

The facility is delivered in February 2023 and interest-free installments are possible before the completion of construction.

Our team of professionals will help you choose the best option for housing and invest favorably in real estate.
Residential complex New residence with a green area, a swimming pool and a kids' club, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a large green area, a kids' playground and a kids' club, a walking path, an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, a fitness center.

Completion - September, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Kindergarten - 100 meters
  • Primary school - 200 meters
  • College - 1.5 km
  • Nearest hospital - 700 meters
  • Bosphorus Bridge - 5 minutes
  • Metro line - 5 minutes
  • Eurasia Tunnel - 2 minutes
  • Ferry - 7 minutes
  • Bebek and Besittas - 20 minutes
  • Maslak - 25 minutes
  • Galata Tower - 10 minutes
Apart - hotel Roxi Residence
Ciplakli, Turkey
from € 129,900
57 m² 1 apartment
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Mavi Invest

Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km

Alanya, Upper Oba

4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D

Start of construction: May 2022.

Reliability: 4 floors

End of construction: July 2023.

Total number of apartments: 136

Building A: 36 apartments

Building B: 36 apartments

23 apartments: 1 + 1

13 apartments: 2 + 1

16 apartments: 1 + 1

17 apartments: 2 + 1

3 apartments 3 + 1

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 249.9 ( duplex with lawn ), 299.9 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros

0 floor

1 + 1: 136, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 178, 188, 299 ( duplex with lawn ) thousand euros

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 138, 147, 149 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 179, 192 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 149.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 182, 195 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 214.5, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3 + 1: 255, 278 thousand. Euro

There are 6 private underground garages in building A.

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Building B has 5 private underground garages

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Building C: 36 apartments

Building D: 28 apartments

27 apartments: 1 + 1

9 apartments: 2 + 1

15 apartments: 1 + 1

11 apartments: 2 + 1

2 apartments 3 + 1

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 134.9, 144, 147 thousand. Euro

0 floor

1 + 1: 129.9, 144 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 222 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 137, 138, 147, 149.9 thousand. Euro

1st floor

1 + 1: 135, 147 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 225 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 139.9, 154 thousand. Euro

2nd floor

1 + 1: 137, 149.9 thousand. Euro

2 + 1: 229 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 214, 222, 233 thousand. Euro

3rd floor ( duplex )

2 + 1: 207, 222 thousand. Euro

3 + 1: 334 thousand. Euro

There are 6 private underground garages in building C

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

In building D. there are 3 private underground garages

Cost of 1 private garage: 24.9 thousand. Euro

Housing infrastructure

In apartments:

  • Children's playroom
  • Recreation room
  • Gym
  • Warehouse
  • Sauna
  • Hamam
  • Business Center
  • TV room
  • Coffee shop
  • Tennis court
  • Outdoor pool
  • Internal pool
  • Electric generator
  • 20 private underground garages
  • Open parking
  • Green area
  • Security system
    • Steel entrance door
    • Ceramogranite tiles
    • Doors for American interior rooms
    • Kitchen set
    • Water heater
    • Hydraulic system

       

      Lower cost:

      1 + 1: 129.9 thousand. Euro, area 57 square meters. meter

      2 + 1: 177 thousand. Euro, surface 84 square meters. meter

      3 + 1 duplex: 255 thousand. Euro, surface 165 square meters. meter

      Higher cost:

      1 + 1: 154 thousand. Euro, zone 57 and 58 square meters. meter

      2 + 1 duplex with grass: 299.9 thousand. Euro, surface 96 square meters. meter

      3 + 1 duplex: 334 thousand. Euro, surface 195 square meters. meter

      Exclusive design:

      2 + 1 duplex with grass: 249.9 thousand. Euro, zone 92, 93 and 96 square meters. meter

