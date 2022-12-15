  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Stroyaschiysya proekt v centre Alanii s shikarnymi vidovymi harakteristikami

Alanya, Turkey
from € 376,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of apartments is from 82 to 210 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from € 376,000
