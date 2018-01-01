  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 125,000
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 41 to 89 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
from € 125,000
The Sky Blue Plus is a complex with an excellent location, high-quality building, modern design, as well as professional management. A great option for your holiday, for permanent residence, as well as - investment. It is located at the very beginning of the Mahmutlar district, just 12 km from the center of Alanya and 40 km from Gazipasa Airport. The location will please everyone, from the windows there is a beautiful view of the mountains, the sea and the banana plantations. The bus service between the districts is very well developed, you can drive to any point of Alanya in a few minutes, there are bus stops nearby. The infrastructure of the city: shops, pharmacies, playgrounds, cafes and restaurants, and much more within walking distance of your new home. The house is 9 storeys built on the latest technologies using high-quality, modern materials. 1 + 1 one bedroom 2 + 1 two-bedroom 5 + 1 with five bedrooms (duplex) ranging in size from 66 m2 to 175 m2, a total of 32 apartments and 4 duplexes in the house. - the Internet; - satellite television; - intercom; - electric water heater; - built-in kitchen furniture; - marble kitchen countertop; - double glazed windows; - quality steel entrance doors; - lamps in all rooms; - decorative ceiling lighting; - built-in wardrobes in the bathroom; - glass shower; and much more. open poolсhildren's swimming poolwaterslidessun beds and umbrellas for sunbathingfenced areacaretakerlandscaped gardengenerator.
Residential complex Roskoshnyy ZhK v centre Stambula
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: FOA INVEST

The project is located in the center of a busy city, the Shishli district, the Beaumontti microdistrict. 

The complex is a multifunctional project consisting of apartments, office rooms, shops, as well as a 5-star hotel. The LCD is located on a plot with a total area of 170,000 m2 and consists of 3 blocks, two of which are residential, and in the third - a hotel with 170 rooms.  

Shishli – is a prestigious area that has been a center of trade for decades, a place of concentration of luxury hotels, boutiques, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants in Istanbul. 

External infrastructure: Shishli and Osmanbey metro stations, Okmeidany hospital, Vodafone Park multifunctional stadium, Dolmabahce Palace, Jevahir shopping center, Miniature park, Dolmabahce tunnel, Kagytkhan tunnel. 

The facility offers future tenants and investors both residential facilities and office and retail premises. LCD includes 840 residential units with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 63 to 241 sq.m, as well as 17 stores and three offices. All the interiors of the elite complex look elegant and aesthetic through the use of high-quality materials and innovative technologies in construction.  

Internal infrastructure: parking, indoor / outdoor / children's pools, terraces, fitness room, sauna, spa, hammam, cafe / restaurant, children's playground, garden, 24 hour security, cameras and security systems 24/7, walking area with landscape design.

The elite complex differs from other luxurious residential complexes of Istanbul, due to its unique location, developed infrastructure, the presence of main transport hubs, and most importantly, high investment profitability.
Residential complex Luxury Project in İstanbul Anatolian Side
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 360,474
62–256 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2024

✨LOCATION, QUALITY, LUXURY LIFESTYLE & INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY✨

ABOUT PROJECT

- One of a kind project mixing the modern luxuries of the future with the comforts and beauty of nature.
15,000 m2 Park within the project

- This project consists of 8 Blocks with 15 Floors per Block
- All units have personal balconies
- View Options: City - Gata Forest - Camlica Tower - Bosphorus - Park
- Delivery Date: December 2024

LOCATION

- Acibadem, Üsküdar.
- City center of the Asian/Anatolian Side
- 5 mins to the 15th of July Martyr's Bridge
- 10 mins to Bagdat Caddesi/Kadikoy area
- Located between Emaar And Akasya Malls
- Next to the E5 Highway
- 3 mins to the nearest Metro Station

*YOU CAN MAKE YOUR PAYMENTS IN RUSSIA*

