Residential complex Novyy maloetazhnyy ZhK v perspektivnom rayone Payallar

Marmara Region, Turkey

Completion date: 2025

The project is located in the center of a busy city, the Shishli district, the Beaumontti microdistrict.

The complex is a multifunctional project consisting of apartments, office rooms, shops, as well as a 5-star hotel. The LCD is located on a plot with a total area of 170,000 m2 and consists of 3 blocks, two of which are residential, and in the third - a hotel with 170 rooms.

Shishli – is a prestigious area that has been a center of trade for decades, a place of concentration of luxury hotels, boutiques, shopping centers, cafes and restaurants in Istanbul.

External infrastructure: Shishli and Osmanbey metro stations, Okmeidany hospital, Vodafone Park multifunctional stadium, Dolmabahce Palace, Jevahir shopping center, Miniature park, Dolmabahce tunnel, Kagytkhan tunnel.

The facility offers future tenants and investors both residential facilities and office and retail premises. LCD includes 840 residential units with layouts from 1 + 1 to 4.5 + 1, the area of which varies from 63 to 241 sq.m, as well as 17 stores and three offices. All the interiors of the elite complex look elegant and aesthetic through the use of high-quality materials and innovative technologies in construction.

Internal infrastructure: parking, indoor / outdoor / children's pools, terraces, fitness room, sauna, spa, hammam, cafe / restaurant, children's playground, garden, 24 hour security, cameras and security systems 24/7, walking area with landscape design.

The elite complex differs from other luxurious residential complexes of Istanbul, due to its unique location, developed infrastructure, the presence of main transport hubs, and most importantly, high investment profitability.