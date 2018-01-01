  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey

from € 196,826

Alanya, Turkey
from € 196,826
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 40 to 191 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1100 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy kompleks s polnoy infrastrukturoy v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 196,826
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Faralya Residence is a luxury residential complex with all amenities, located in the developing area of Payallar near Alanya, close to all necessary infrastructure. The distance to the sea is 2,100 meters, a permanent free shuttle service is planned for residents of the complex. Payallar is a picturesque coastal area 14 km from the center of Alanya, 58 km from Gazipasha Airport. Payallar has a wide beach strip and excellent beaches. There is a good bus service between Payallar and Alanya, buses run every 5-7 minutes in the summer and every 10-12 minutes in the winter. Alanya city center can be reached in 15 minutes. Faralya Residence consists of two nine-story residential blocks, which include 112 comfortable apartments of various layouts and areas: apartments 1 + 1, ranging from 54 to 62 square meters. m, apartments 2 + 1, ranging from 72 to 74 square meters. m, duplexes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1, ranging from 99 to 172 square meters. m. Complex combined the three most important components of good housing: quality, comfort and accessibility. Housing in Payallar will be expensive every year due to excellent natural conditions and proximity to the center of Alanya. The deadline for the completion of the facility is June 2024.
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ A central location within the Safakoy neighborhood of the Küçükçekmece region in European Istanbul. The compound includes apartments, offices, and shops, where work and accommodation are possible in one vicinity. The project is located along the E5 highway, next to the Metrobus station and the Safakoy metro line. It is a good investment opportunity, next to the huge commercial mall, as well as bazaars and shops located within Al-Jawahiri Street in the region.
