Residential complex Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel

Akarca, Turkey
from € 170,000
Residential complex Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Kestel - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 103 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. Kestel is a prestigious, young and quickly built-up area of Alanya. Located 5 km from the center of Alanya. The advantage of new projects in Kestel is their location near the sea, often even on the first line. Only houses up to 5 floors, luxury real estate are built here. In the west, along the Dim Chai River, there is also an old housing stock. And east, towards Mahmutlar, the Kestel area is all modern. Alanya city center can be reached in 10 minutes, and in neighboring Mahmutlar there are many Russian-language, a large selection of shops and restaurants, shopping centers. The infrastructure in Kestel has network supermarkets, restaurants, beautiful parks, schools and kindergartens, including a private school and a garden with instruction in Russian. New apartments in Kestel will suit those who would like to buy resort real estate without old housing stock around. New markets, services, salons are constantly opening here. Good beaches, the center is nearby, luxury complexes, a high level of comfort.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Unikalnyy vysotnyy ZhK nedaleko ot universiteta v rayone Kestel
Akarca, Turkey
from € 170,000
Residential complex Uyutnye apartamenty v novom komplekse - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 47 to 213 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Luxury apartments from the developer
Demirtas, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The new investment project is located in an environmentally friendly and rapidly developing area of Demirtash. The project was created so that residents feel comfortable and comfortable. In this residential project, consisting of 60 apartments, beautiful views of the sea and mountains will open. Apartments with layout 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1 will be rented in a clean finish with a modern and stylish design. All apartments are bright, spacious and comfortable.
The complex will have all the necessary infrastructure: an outdoor swimming pool with a jacuzzi;
indoor swimming pool with jacuzzi, garden with landscape design, barbecue area with gazebo,
children's play area, SPA zone, massage rooms, gym, relaxation room.
Completion is scheduled for the 2nd quarter of 2023.
Residential complex New residence with a fitness center in the downtown of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments: from small flats to unique spacious full-floor apartments.

The residential complex consists of two buildings with 70 luxury flats, 7 exclusive shops, a fitness center.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Several bus stops within walking distance
  • Metro station — 4 minutes walk
  • Within a radius of 1 km there are several parks, supermarkets, shops, cafes and restaurants
  • To the two main highways of the city — 5 and 10 minutes by car
  • The famous Vadistanbul shopping center — 10 minutes by car

The project is conveniently located between the business areas — Levent and Maslak districts — and the historical center of the city.

  • Levent — 10 minutes by car
  • Maslak — 12 minutes by car
  • Taksim Square — 12 minutes by car
