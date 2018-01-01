  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii

Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 239,580
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 59 to 107 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1600 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, eminent brand boutiques, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other areas. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is not common, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious! 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential quarter Comfortable 2+1 apartment with sea view in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Shikarnyy proekt v samom centre Alanii blizko k moryu
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex ZhK v investicionno privlekatelnom rayone Stambula - Bagdzhylar
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Investicionnyy proekt v ekologicheski chistom rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 239,580
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Spacious villas with swimming pools and terraces, close to the marina, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Villa options:

  • Twin: $2,480,500 - $2,748,000
  • Single: $2,730,000 - $3,268,000
Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car:

  • Marmara Park Shopping Mall — 15 min.
  • Istanbul New Airport — 50 min.
  • E5 highway — 11 min
  • Nisantashi — 40 min
  • Taksim Square — 40 min
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and a green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The residence features a two-level covered parking and outdoor parking spaces, a large landscaped green area, a swimming pool, a sports complex, a basketball court, a sauna and a hamam.

There area 5 flats on each floor.

Completion - December, 2023.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances (stove, oven, hood)
  • Underfloor heating
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 1 minute
  • Shopping mall - 1 minute
  • College - 1 minute
  • University - 7 minutes
  • Istanbul Airport - 30 minutes
  • Galata Port - 15 minutes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry s unikalnymi vidami v rayone Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments and villas in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 126 square meters. Distance to the sea 1800 meters. New apartments in Kargıjak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
Go