Residential complex Elitnyy zhiloy proekt v centre Alanii

Marmara Region, Turkey

The residential complex consists of villas with 4-5 bedrooms. The houses have balconies or terraces. They are located next to the marina.

The residential complex is a part of a modern urbanization project, the coastal town of Istanbul with 55 km of coastline.

There is an opportunity to get a discount of up to 10%.

Villa options:

Twin: $2,480,500 - $2,748,000

Single: $2,730,000 - $3,268,000

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities in the project include a shopping centre, school, kindergarten, hospital, cafés and restaurants with sea views, sauna, vitamin bar, PlayStation room, water sports, tennis court, equestrian club, summer cinema, shuttle every 15 minutes, and mosque.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located just near the coast of the Sea of Marmara and 10 km from the future new canal, larger than the Bosphorus.

Various cafes and restaurants with cuisines of different countries, pharmacies, bus stops are within walking distance.

By car: