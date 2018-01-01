Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Avsallar Alaniya

Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey

We offer spacious and comfortable apartments with beautiful terraces and a view of the forest.

The residence features outdoor sports grounds, a heated swimming pool, landscaped gardens, around-the-clock security, an underground parking, a hamam and a sauna, a gym.

Completion - December, 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in an eco-friendly area, within walking distance of the forest, a few steps from schools and medical centers.