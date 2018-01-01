  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar

Akarca, Turkey
from € 103,900
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential quarter Apartment in Alanya, Oba with high profit potential
Karakocali, Turkey
Distance to the sea 470 mDistance to the center 3500 mAntalya Airport 110 kmGazipasa Airport 40 kmDistance to markets 100 mPublic transport 150 m 17 apartments 1 + 12 apartments 1 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 12 apartments 2 + 1 with private garden2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex2 apartments 3 + 1 duplex Swimming pool Winter pool Fitness Lobby Cafeteria Restroom Toilets and showers Sauna Security Cameras External lighting Smart phone to login Central satellite system Generator Water tank and hydrophore Underfloor heating systems in bathrooms Household appliances and air conditioning
Apartment building Maltepe Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Luxurious apartments overlook the Marmara Sea and the beautiful nature of the Princess Islands. Close to the sea, the highway, the metro station, and other transport lines. It comprises a large shopping mall, in addition to many facilities and services. It is an ideal investment project that qualifies for getting Turkish citizenship, besides its shops and comfortable homes. A modern compound with high-end designs and sophisticated technologies that provide its residents with the highest levels of luxury.
Residential complex Masshtabnyy proekt v rayone Avdzhylar - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Avjilar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 132 to 227 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
