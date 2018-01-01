  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stile hay-tek v rayone Konakly

Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stile hay-tek v rayone Konakly

Konakli, Turkey
from € 299,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stile hay-tek v rayone Konakly
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.Apartment area from 57 to 178 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya district, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
New building location
Konakli, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartment with a gorgeous view of the sea
Okurcalar, Turkey
Residential complex Type B_81
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential quarter Sea view apartment in well managed complex
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residential complex Beykoz Blue Residences
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt elitnogo zhilya v rayone Demirtash
Demirtas, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Sovremennye apartamenty v stile hay-tek v rayone Konakly
Konakli, Turkey
from € 299,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Topkapi Istanbul Apartment Compound
Rami Cuma Mahallesi, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ Apartments for sale in Topkapi Istanbul, which exudes the fragrance of history and civilization. It is within a central location next to a network of main transport lines in the city of the two continents. The architecture is intertwined with nature, with an interior view of the lush gardens. It is within walking distance of important educational and health institutions in Istanbul. It is suitable for housing and investment. It also complies with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Residential complex 5-Star The Ritz Carlton Prestigious Nisantasi
Marmara Region, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: W Estates

Overview:

project provides luxury apartments for people seeking the best and was designed as a timeless structure. In the center of Istanbul, this five-star complex was built to reflect a modern, peaceful way of living. The construction has been strategically placed to turn this Nisantasi area into a center for contemporary living for locals. In October 2022, the project will be finished.

 

Why Buy This Property:

  • The Classic Beauty of Iconic Buildings.
  • With the motto “Where urban luxury meets creativity,” rising. 
  • Amazing details with a focus on the essence. 
  • Citizenship by Investment has already been approved. 
  • Exceptional Quality and Spectacular Views. 
  • various unit sizes, including 1+1, 4+1, and penthouses.

 

Location:

Nisantasi, in the heart of Istanbul, is without a doubt the most affluent district in the city for people seeking a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Nisantasi is home to some of the city’s best restaurants, coffee shops, and pubs. Nisantasi has one of the highest concentrations of international residents and is conveniently close to important historical sites such as Taksim and Cihangir. Living in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most educated regions, is a luxury; it is the place to be.

Nisantasi, located in the heart of Istanbul, is undoubtedly the most affluent district in the entire city for people looking for a high standard of living close to renowned shopping districts, well-known brands, foreign boutiques, and other opulent amenities. Some of the city’s top eateries, coffee shops, and pubs can be found in Nisantasi. One of the highest concentrations of international residents can be found in Nisantasi, which is also conveniently close to important historical sites like Taksim and Cihangir. It is a luxury to reside in Nisantasi, one of the wealthiest and most well educated regions; it is the place to be. 

Nisantasi is ideal for those looking to consider buying luxury properties in the city center. It has excellent public transportation connections, is only a few Metro stops from Taksim Square and Istiklal Avenue, and residents never get tired of exploring the surrounding area.

Pricing and Availability:

Apartments with 1+1 bedrooms start at 110m2 and cost 900.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 2+1 bedrooms start at 141m2 and cost 1.100.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 3+1 bedrooms start at 284m2 and cost 2.100.000 Euro. 

Apartments with 4+1 bedrooms start at 285m2 and cost 2.500.000 Euro.
Residential complex The Superior Complex
Marmara Region, Turkey

We have a great offer for you!

You’ve finally found the perfect property in an ideal city of Istanbul for starting your own rental business.

We offer you 2+1 apartment in the heart of Istanbul with the price of 480.000 $ and square meter of 240 m2. You can make this investment and the rent will be guaranteed from Viya Legal for 2 years. Also we will not charge the legal fees that cost to 15.000$. The monthly payment for rent is 3.000$.

BatıŞehir not only is an ideal place to live and make business but it’s also a populated area, which has a typical city life. In BatıŞehir district, where everything is together, there is a pleasant and safe life accompanied by the heartbeat of the city. With housing options, offices, commercial units, shopping street, elite hotels and qualified schools, everything you expect from life is all in one place!

 

ABOUT VIYA LEGAL

Viya Legal, laid its foundations in 1996 following the national and international experience we have gained in the real estate sector, has successfully carried out the contracting and selling of real estate of many projects such as residences, offices, hotels and shopping centers in Turkey and abroad, and also has given Turkish citizenships to 400 families. Viya Legal, offers professional services in every field from real estate and business investment, citizenship acquirement as well as the fields of law.

The Superior Complex

Every detail has been thought for you at The Superior Complex, designed to meet the evolving urban and business life needs and to enable your accommodations for work purposes and long/short-term stays. We offer you a new generation real estate investment where you can make new connections in a social environment with a location close to major districts in the city and enjoy your serviced residence features.

  • Istanbul Airport 25 minutes
  • Mall of Istanbul 5 minutes
  • Ikitelli Business District 6 minutes
  • Medipol Mega Hospital 3 minutes
  • Metro Station 5 minutes
  • Istanbul City Center 20 minutes
  • Levent 20 minutes
  • Maslak 25 minutes
  • Historical Attractions of Istanbul 20 minutes

 

INCOME PROJECTION

 

Sample Case: 2+1, 120 m2 Price: 480,000 USD

Number of Flats: 171

Average Monthly Rent Price: 3,000 USD

Guaranty of Rent by Viya Legal: 2 years

Legal fees needed for property: 0 ( Viya Legal, takes 15.000$ for fees, but for this offer it’s will be free of charge, so buy from us and you will be free of legal fees.)

Realting.com
Go