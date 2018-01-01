  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty premium klassa v zhivopisnom rayone Alani - Konakly

Konakli, Turkey
from € 240,790
1
About the complex

We offer new premium apartments in Konakly – Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 105 to 210 square meters. Distance to the sea 300 meters. Konakly western Alanya, located 7 km from Cleopatra beach and the center. The road to the city will take little time, but all the basic household needs will satisfy the infrastructure of this town. There are supermarkets, a market, restaurants, transport, medical facilities and pharmacies. Konakly is more a tourist area, but recently, the construction of elite low-rise residential complexes in beautiful locations near the beach and the sea has begun here. An important feature of many real estate projects in Konakly is that you do not need to cross the D-400 highway on the way to the beach, as in almost all other areas. A lot of breakwaters, the sea is always calm. On a hill above the shore there is a relaxation area with barbecue facilities, right in the pine forest. The area is cozy, sparsely populated, beautiful and quiet. Proximity to the center of Alanya and the embankment of Cleopatra, panoramic views of the sea and beautiful nature provide a high rental potential of real estate in Konakly. It will also be a successful acquisition for personal relaxation or life in Turkey. There are schools in the village itself and in neighboring areas, in the center. 
New building location
Konakli, Turkey
You are viewing
