Residential complex Novyy proekt v otlichnoy lokacii - rayon Oba

Mahmutlar, Turkey

Completion date: 2023

The comfortable residential complex is located in the most popular area of Alanya – Mahmutlar, just 850 meters from the sea. Thanks to the competent work of architects and engineers, the complex will differ not only in an interesting design, but also in the convenient location of the apartments, which will allow apartment owners to enjoy views of the Mediterranean Sea. Sea view starts from the 2nd floor.

The construction of this complex began in May 2022, the completion of which is scheduled for December 2023.

Infrastructure: indoor / outdoor pool, fitness center, sauna, hammam, cinema, children's pool, parking, playground.