Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom razvivayuschemsya rayone - Oba

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 125,000
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom razvivayuschemsya rayone - Oba
About the complex

New apartments for sale in Oba - Alanya. The house has apartment layouts: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.Area from 45 to 97 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1800 meters. The Oba embankment over the famous Ataturk Avenue and is equipped for cycling, travel, outdoor sports, beach sports, and walking by the sea. From the center of Alanya, the Oba region is separated by the natural border – the Oba Tea river with carbonized and strewn green banks. What is in the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, etc., Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, boutiques and company stores of leading brands. Here is the largest state hospital in Alanya. The beaches in Oba are sand and pebble, with infrastructure for recreation and sports. Lower Both by the sea are more active, tourist, there are many hotels and slightly less new projects, for then in Upper Both you can always buy apartments in new houses.
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v samom razvivayuschemsya rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 125,000
Apartment building MB AZURE RESORT
Mersin, Turkey
from € 94,200
Real estate in Turkey Mercin Dear friends!Real estate agency “ Well Homes Gayrimenkul ” is pleased to present you a new project by one of the best developers in the city of Mersin « MB AZURE RESORT »!New luxury complex in the Teja region, 50 m from the Mediterranean Great location for relaxation and permanent residence:< ul > < li > Soli Center 8 km < li > Mersin Marina 12 km < li > 20 minutes to the center of Mersin Č The complex consists of three blocks The entire area of the complex 16,000m2 Ľ apartment:< ul > < li > < p > 1 + from 78 m2 gross / 53 m2 net to 87 m2 gross / 68 m2 net ) < li > < p > 2 + 1 ( from 91 m2 gross / 62 m2 net to 124 m2 gross / 84 m2 net ) On the premises of eight apartments ( 2 + 1/2, 1 + 1/6 ) Design of apartments ĽExternal features: < p > • Central heating < p > • Centralized water heating < p > • Gasification complex < p > • Compliance with seismic standards < p > • Central satellite system < p > • Private security ( 24 hours ) • Hydroform < p > • fully automatic elevator Social areas: < p > • Landscape design of the closed area < p > • Swimming pool for adults and children < p > • Pool entertainment area < p > • Water park < p > • Turkish bath < p > • Sauna < p > • Indoor fitness center < p > • Basketball court < p • Karaoke room < p > • PlayStation < p > • Cafeteria < p > • Hairdresser < p > • Open / closed parking lot < p > • Open sports field • Children's playground < p > • Arboren < p > • Recreation area with sun loungers < p > • Barbecue area internal features: < p > • Infrastructure for the installation of a balcony for air conditioning and air conditioning systems < p > • Video intercom < p > • Steel front door < p > • Special hall design < p > • Floor parquet of the 1st. Class < p > • Floor cover for wet rooms ceramic and granite tiles of the 1st. Class < p > • Carpenter ( window ) made of PVC ( double glass ) < p > • Interior doors with special design cover < p > • Kitchen cabinets specially developed < p • Granite counter surfaces < p > • Specially developed model of suspended ceilings < p > • Cabinet for lines with a special design < p > • Hilton bathroom, sink, toilet < p > • Shower < p > • Laminated glass balcony rails and square handrails within walking distance, chain stores, cafes, bakery-conditers, pharmacies, bus stops, petrol station, state hospital, bazaar. ĽTo the beach 50 meters:1 + 1 of 94,200 € 2 + 1 of 144,800 € With a full payment of 100%, a discount of 10% is granted. Deadline: October 2024 Special offer for customers Well Homes Gayrimenkul:• Developer price • Installation 0% for 24 months • 50% deposit • Transaction support • Post-sale serviceA lot of fun booking your apartment as long as you are available. Write and call for real estate questions: Anastasia W / a:
Residential quarter Modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar, Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
  If you want to live in a quite place and also easy access to the urban infrastructure, this can be your dream apartment We present to your attenttion to this modern apartment in the center of Mahmutlar in a new residential complex under construction just 1 km from the beach  
Residential complex Kvartiry v zavershayuschemsya proekte - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 110 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar, the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget.  At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Realting.com
