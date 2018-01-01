Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Payallar

  1. Realting.com
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51.5 to 111 m2. The distance to the sea is 1200 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
The project is located in the upper Oba area, one of the favorite areas of Alanya, which has a unique, beautiful view of Alanya and stands out for its nature and clean air, but it also has a lot of opportunities for urban life. The new residential complex is within walking distance to all social facilities of the city. The project is to attract attention with its diverse design and architectural structure.
The complex consists of one 4-story block on a land plot of 990m2.The following apartment layouts are presented to your attention: 1 + 1 and 2 + 1 duplex.
The distance to the sea will be 1.7 km, to the regional hospital 1km, within walking distance are the market, shops, school and public transport stop.
A flexible payment system is provided, an initial contribution of 35%, the balance of the amount is allocated for the completion date of construction, which is scheduled for December 2023.
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 55 to 160 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with green, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
-A fully furnished apartment for sale in Alanya, Cikcilli district close to shopping malls like Alanyum, Migros and Metro This Alanya apartment situated on the 3rd floor of 11 strorey blocks Features SouthsideSwimming poolIndoor poolWAter slidingSaunaFitnessChildren playgroundLift24 hours securitySecurity cameras
