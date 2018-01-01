Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika v peshey dostupnosti ot plyazha v rayone Oba

Alanya, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The project was conceived as a luxurious autonomous residential resort right in the city center, which will include 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments ranging from 53 to 170 m2, as well as an abundance of services and amenities that were previously unavailable in the center of Alanya. The complex, which will completely change the architectural vision of the city, is the only project designed to add value to the city center of Alanya due to its high-quality, functional and stylish appearance. Due to the fact that there is not much land in Alanya, this location is especially valuable, with sea views and close to the beach. It guarantees high investment returns for all investors and an ideal rental income. Everything that this vibrant, cosmopolitan city can offer tourists, including shops, restaurants in the elegant area of the port and the famous Cleopatra beach, is within walking distance.

The price of the apartments includes air conditioning and a flow water heater.

The end of the project in August 2024.