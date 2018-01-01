  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli

Akarca, Turkey
from € 155,000
Residential complex Stilnye apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse - rayon Dzhikdzhilli
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Alanya – Gikgilli District. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 61 to 141.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. New real estate in Gikjilla is suitable for those who would like to live in the center, but away from hotels and the flow of tourists. This small area is located in central Alanya, starts 400 meters from the sea, stretches 2 km towards the mountains from the main highway. And along it are the main infrastructure of the city – the largest supermarket of the Migros network, as well as the shopping center Alanium and Metro in the neighboring Ob. Nearby is a large city hospital. In addition to extensive infrastructure, the Gikgilli district has cozy beautiful streets and luxurious complexes, there are many park areas. There are many free sections behind the track, new luxury residences will be built here and in the future. The lower part of the district is all built up, there are both simple Turkish houses and residences. Convenient area for relaxation and life, everything you need is nearby, within walking distance. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
