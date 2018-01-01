  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v butik-proekte - rayon Demirtash

Residential complex Apartamenty v butik-proekte - rayon Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 165,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty v butik-proekte - rayon Demirtash
1
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 135 square meters. The distance to the sea is 950 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter Chic Flats in a Complex with social facilities in Avsallar Alanya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury apartments in Hasbahche
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt v 50 metrah ot plyazha - rayon Kleopatra
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Excellent apartments from the owner
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v bystrorazvivayuschemsya rayone Oba - Alaniya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v butik-proekte - rayon Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
from € 165,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Apartment building Istanbul Kağıthane Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ It guarantees you get Turkish citizenship and will bring you a comfortable life in Istanbul. High investment specifications due to its proximity to the world of trade and finance and tourist attractions. Ready title deeds; the prices are the best in the real estate market with possible installments. In the middle of the express transportation node, near the main roads in the city. Modern apartments with smart systems and views of the green areas and urban areas.
Residential complex Luxury housing from the developer
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

A new residential project is being built in the attractive Oba area in Alanya. The location of the project is 1300 meters from the turquoise beach of Alanya and 500 meters from the center of Oba. Different types of apartments are suitable for each person and his budget, and communal amenities make the project more attractive. The apartments are well planned for the most comfortable stay.
The project will consist of 2 blocks, each with 4 floors, a total of 72 apartments. The following types of apartments are for sale: 1-bedroom apartments: 50 m2 and 55 m2 and two-level apartments with 2 bedrooms on the roof: 110 m2 and 125 m2.
For the acquisition, you must pay 30% of the cost of the apartment in advance, and pay the remaining amount in equal parts until the end of construction without interest. Completion date June 2023.
Residential complex New buy-to-let studios, apartments and duplexes in a large residence with a business center, Kägythane, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

New studios and apartments with different layouts in apart-hotel. The residence features:

  • large business center
  • around-the-clock security
  • cafe
  • indoor swimming pool,
  • multifunctional center
  • sauna and spa
  • concierge
  • garage
  • supermarket
  • basketball court
  • dry-cleaner's and hairdresser's
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
  • Furniture pack (11800 $)
Advantages

The buyer has the right to live 15 days a year, you must notify the hotel administration in advance.

The hotel has a management company, so the client does not need to look for agent to rent out the property.

The developer expects a yield of 4–5% (before taxes).

Location and nearby infrastructure

Complex is located in the fastest developing region of Istanbul. Being the center of business districts and urban transformation, Kagithane always has high demand both locally and internationally. The property is located near:

  • underground station (1 km)
  • TEM and D-100 highways (3 min by car)
  • 2 parks (750 m and 1 km)
  • many bus stops (nearest at 18 m)
  • Levent (21 min by car)
  • Maslak (23 min by car)
  • Nisantasi (15 min by car)
  • Taksim Square (10 min by car)
  • Asian part of Istanbul (18 min by car)
Realting.com
Go