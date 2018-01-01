Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya

Kargicak, Turkey

Completion date: 2024

The new Residential Complex under construction is conveniently located near the beach, shopping centers, restaurants and the local center ( distance 100-700m ). The project is located in the Kargyjak area in. Alanya, the distance to Gazipasha Airport is only 25 km. The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks, each block will have 56 apartments each.

Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool, children's pool, water slides, Children's pool, Mini Club, Green area, Sauna and Fitness room.

Features of the project: Elevator, Satellite dish, Complex viewer / concierge, 24/7 24/7 24/7 video surveillance, Intercom.

The project is close to the marina and the golden sandy beach, which has all the amenities: a bistro cafe, a bar, beach volleyball and numerous water sports. Residents of this LCD can enjoy the unique natural beauties of Turkey, sunbathe on golden sand and swim in the clean sea of the Konakly area, marked with the Blue Flag. This bay and beach belong to unique coastal places visited by the turtles of Caretta.