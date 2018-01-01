  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 117,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 113 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt premium-klassa v rayone Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 117,000
