  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory

Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory

Karakocali, Turkey
from € 165,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 58.5 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3400 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
New building location
Karakocali, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Gazipashe Alanya
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building Göztepe Istanbul Apartments
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy proekt s bolshoy ozelenennoy territoriey v rayone Esenyurt
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury Comfort Göktürk Residence Villa
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 617,312
Residential complex Proekt na zavershayuschey stadii stroitelstva v rayone - Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba s vidom na gory
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 165,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex ZhK na zavreshayuschey stadii stroitelstva v Mahmutlare
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Mahmutlar - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 51 to 124 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. We immediately note that Mahmutlar is the most popular area. According to new data, the population of Mahmutlar is growing the fastest, and is more than 53 thousand people, and in the season 3-4 times more. This area is as built up as possible, the most popular among foreigners and always № 1 in the Alanya real estate market in demand for apartments. And the explanation for this is simple: in Mahmutlar the perfect combination of price, quality, as well as a large number of offers for any budget. At the same time, one should not forget that in the new houses of Mahmutlar, excellent infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure of the district as a whole, is at the highest level. Mahmutlar infrastructure: in addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, in Mahmutlar, soon the large Mahmutlar AVM shopping center with an area of 20,000 m2 will operate on the site of the Saturday market, a cultural center on a plot of 10 thousand m2, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones, as well as various commercial facilities on the actively built-up part of Ataturk Street.
Residential complex Large-scale complex surrounded by gardens
Karakocali, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

In one of the most prestigious areas of Alanya Oba, the construction of a new large-scale complex surrounded by gardens began. The project has a special architectural concept and planning of recreation areas in the yard, the maximum of the territory is reserved for pools 3825 M ².

The complex is located close to the city center and basic infrastructure. The Oba area has been developing and building up rapidly in recent years. The complex is located in a closed territory with its own infrastructure. It is an ideal place to live with children and have a comfortable stay by the sea.

The project will consist of 7 blocks, 5 floors in a total of 268 apartments. Plot: 17800 m2

1 + 1 ( 50m2-110m2 ), 2 + 1 ( 85m2-135m2 ), 3 + 1 ( 1 <TA, as well as options for apartments with a jacuzzi.

The distance to the sea will be 2600 m, for the convenience of the inhabitants of this LCD, a transfer to the sea is provided, which will run every 2 hours.
Residential complex Kavi Dreams -ARK Group
Degirmendere, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

The premium residential complex, in the central district of Alanya, the district is open for obtaining a view of the Housing, the complex is located in the prestigious part of the OBA district, 2 large-scale premium projects are being erected nearby ,which makes this area virtually closed to outsiders and elite from the point of view of neighbors. apartment 2 + 1 includes 2 bedrooms with 2 bathrooms, a spacious living room with American-style kitchen , spacious balcony and panoramic glazing. The complex is equipped with an extensive infrastructure of indoor and outdoor pools, mini golf courses. barbecue area, gym, cinema, conference rooms - rooms - rooms, multi-court, spa complex with hammams, saunas, steam rooms. playgrounds, landscaped territory design. indoor parking, supermarket in one of the blocks.

this quartet is sold from the owner and is ideal for investment. the deadline for the completion of the September 2023 object is the expected growth of 20% after the delivery of the complex. the minimum price of a similar apartment with a developer is 294,000 euros.

 

 

Realting.com
Go