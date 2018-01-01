  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya

Alanya, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 51 to 99 square meters. Distance to the sea 2400 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty s bogatoy infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project is a residential complex of 3 separate buildings with apartments. Also, the project includes various amenities and infrastructure: indoor and outdoor swimming pools, outdoor fitness area, sunbathe terraces, fitness center, sauna, table tennis, children's playground, basketball field, shops, cafes, restaurant, sports grounds, SPA zone, and cinema room.

Advantages

10% discount on full payment.

The project is invested and implemented by the state insurance fund TMSF under the control of the city administration.

The residential complex is located next to the newly built international financial center IIFC. It is planned that IIFC will have more than 50,000 employees. Therefore, the project has a good supply of rental demand.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located in the Atasehir district - the center of the Asian part of the city, while the sea is only 15 minutes by car. Due to the location in the very center of the city, it is easy to get to any place by public transport. Near the project are shopping centers, hospitals, cafes and restaurants. Here are the distances to some places:

  • 1.2 km to Metropol - one of the largest shopping centers
  • 1.5 km to Istanbul Financial Center
  • 1.5 km to the E80 highway, which runs from the border with Iran, through the center of Istanbul to Bulgaria
  • 2 km to Florence Nightingale Hospital
  • 3 km to the E5 highway, which runs the metrobus connecting the Asian and European parts
  • 4 km to Kaiyshdagi forest
  • 5.5 km to Yeditepe University
  • 6.5 km to the embankment
Residential quarter BUY YOUR APARTMENT IN TURKLER, ALANYA
Tuerkler, Turkey
This construction is only 1 km to the sea and ten minutes to the Alanya city center.It will be a perfect choice for you if you decide to buy an apartment from Silence Hill in Türkler , Alanya.The project will be built in 4900 m2 land and there will be two blocks with 10 floors.So now you can choose your apartment which one you want.The project will start on the first of December , 2022 and will be ended on first of December, 2023 You can find lots of facilities in the complex, such as reception, fitness center, game room, relax room, steam room, sauna , cafe , business room and indoor pool  and there will be  swimming pool, children park , botanic garden and outdoor car parking .As you can understand from  the information above, the complex will be like a five star hotel and you will feel yourself comfortable because you will find everything you need. Don't wait for making an appointment to know about all details and choose your new home in Alanya.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v centre goroda Alaniya
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in the center of Alanya. The residential complex includes apartments with a layout of 1 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 41 to 48 m2. The distance to the sea is 400 meters. In the central part of Alanya, real estate has the highest investment potential and is always liquid. The center has the most comfortable living and relaxing conditions. Here is the heart of the popular Mediterranean resort, and even outside the season there is a large flow of tourists. If we talk about infrastructure, then there is everything: many shops, there are several markets, network supermarkets, shopping centers, hypermarkets, boutiques of eminent brands, tourist shops, salons, offices, banks, government agencies. Actively goes transport to any other area. New modern real estate in the center of Alanya is rare, dense buildings are found in all quarters. Often these are renovation projects for housing or obsolete hotels. The houses in the center are distinguished by a compact territory, but it also features resort infrastructure such as a swimming pool, sauna, hammam, recreation areas and barbecue. There are also a few construction projects and new complexes on the fortress itself, the views are luxurious!
