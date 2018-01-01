Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya

Mezitli, Turkey

Completion date: 2022

LCD: Soli Star.

Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli.

Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea.

In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified.

Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport.

College is only 25 minutes away. by public transport.

End of construction: June 2022.



Cost: 2 + 1, 75 sq. m. from € 55,000.

The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors.

Special offer: initial payment of 30% and quota of 0% (payment balance in equal parts monthly for 12 months);

Project Features: BBQ and relaxation gazebos, open pools for children and adults, outdoor parking, basketball court, playground, electric generator, gas, outdoor gym,

24/7 video surveillance, 24/7 security, landscape design of the territory.

For more information, contact us at any courier:

Alexander