  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya

Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya

Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya
1 / 7
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 45 to 122 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
New building location
Akarca, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii zaversheniya stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Proekt ryadom s morem v rayone Kestel - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter Modern project with rich infrastructure
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy bolshoy proekt v horoshey lokacii - rayon Bagdzhylar Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v rayone Demirtash - Alaniya
Akarca, Turkey
from € 109,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Soli Star
Mezitli, Turkey
Completion date: 2022
Developer: ILKEM YAPI

LCD: Soli Star.

Address: Turkey ,. Mersin, Mister Soli.
Investment project in the Mezitli region (Soli), 600 m. of the Mediterranean Sea.
In the 1 block complex, the house is gasified.
Mersin Marina is only 15 minutes away. by public transport.
College is only 25 minutes away. by public transport.
End of construction: June 2022.


Cost: 2 + 1, 75 sq. m. from € 55,000.

The cost depends on the selected floor. There are apartments on all floors.

Special offer: initial payment of 30% and quota of 0% (payment balance in equal parts monthly for 12 months);
Project Features: BBQ and relaxation gazebos, open pools for children and adults, outdoor parking, basketball court, playground, electric generator, gas, outdoor gym,
24/7 video surveillance, 24/7 security, landscape design of the territory.
For more information, contact us at any courier:
Alexander
Residential complex Novye kvartiry na zavershayuschey stadii blizko k moryu - rayon Kargydzhak
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers you new apartments in Kargicak. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 88 m2. Distance to the sea 217 meters. New apartments in Kargicak – coniferous forests with sea views.  If you need silence and tranquility, then you are in Kargicak, it is here that there is a unique combination of forests, mountains and excellent sea views.  A new residential fountain predominates in the area, because Kargyjak is quite actively built up with new residential complexes of various price categories. Area infrastructure: two supermarkets of the Migros network, also A 101, other stores, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. Buying new apartments in Kargyjak, you « kill with one shot, two birds with one stone » - an investment and a great place to live or relax.
Residential complex Luvi Residense
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
The new Stay Investment project, 4.8 km from Gazipasha International Airport and 1 km from the clean wide beach - Luvi Residense. The residential complex Luvi Residense includes an internal public area as in hotels 5*. This is a comfortable option for a quiet, quiet life in sunny Turkey, as well as an optimal purchase for long-term rental. At the construction stage, you can buy an apartment in Gazipasha Turkey inexpensively, with an obvious prospect of rising costs in the coming years. The residence consists of one building for 60 apartments and a large territory. Even such inexpensive real estate in Turkey gives the right to apply for a residence permit for the whole family. Hurry to make a reserve, part of the apartments 1 + 1 has already been sold and only a few duplexes 2 + 1 have remained on sale. Gazipasha – is the green, most environmentally friendly area where fruits and vegetables are grown for export. Most of the inhabitants live and work here constantly, even outside the season, the town is not empty, like some areas of Alanya. Given this, in Gazipasha, real estate is optimally suitable for permanent residence. End of construction Luvi Residense: December 2022.
Realting.com
Go