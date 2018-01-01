  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii

Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 188,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 180 square meters. The distance to the sea is 650 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Properties for sale in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Zeray Mahal Kartepe
Sarimese, Turkey
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter 2-bedroom apartment for sale in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 188,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Payallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023

Cozy Residential Complex is located in the promising area of Alanya Payallar. This area stretches from the sea to the mountains for 6 km and is 14 km away. from the center of Alanya. On the west side of the Payallar district, coniferous forests and the Turkler district, from the east – tourist modern area of Konakly.  Gazipasha International Airport is located approximately 55km. The beaches of the Payallar region are very different, sandy, pebble, sand and pebble.
This project is being built on a site with an area of 1527m2. represents a 3-storey block with a total of 36 apartments. The following apartment layouts are presented: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 2 + 1 duplex. All windows offer wonderful views of the sea, mountains and nature.
Start of construction April 2022, end of April 2023. Favorable conditions for the acquisition of real estate are provided.
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

Alanya, Both
To the beach: 3.000 m
Floors: ground + 4
Start of construction: March 2023
Commissioning: December 2024

🌏 Complex infrastructure: 
* children's pool
* playground
* open air cinema
* recreation areas
* place for yoga
* working space
* library
* billiards
* table tennis
* indoor pool
* Turkish bath
* sauna
* salt room
* steam
* jacuzzi
* recreation area
* gym
* children's playroom
* cafe
* outdoor pool ( 700 m ² ), jacuzzi

👍 Features of the complex:
-shatl to the sea
fenced area
-closed parking ( 252 parking spaces )
-Wi-Fi
-satellite TV
-subset of territory and facades
-electrogenerator

🏡 Apartments:
1 + 1 - 51m2 from 184.000 €

2 + 1 Duplex - 99 - 108m2 276.000 €

3 + 1 Duplex 104m2 + Garden 35m2 430.000 €

Apartment equipment: 
👉 entrance steel door, video intercom
👉 built-in furniture in the kitchen and in the bathrooms
👉 built-in wardrobe in the hallway
👉 full package of household appliances ( refrigerator, dishwasher, hob, oven, hood, washing machine )
👉 air conditioning in every room
👉 underfloor heating in the bathroom
👉 shower cabs
👉 plumbing
👉 electric water heater

🔥 Suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship
Installment payment -0%
Initial installment -50%
Get more information about purchasing an apartment in chat or by phone. Call or write!

Apartment in Alanya. Apartment in Antalya. Apartment in Istanbul. Apartment in Mersin. Apartment in Izmir. Apartment Antalya. Apartment Alanya. Real estate Turkey. Real estate in Turkey.
DRUG INTRODUCTION OF 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS.
Planning the purchase of real estate in Turkey? We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer!
Residential complex Art Nouveau complex in Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The modern project is located 25 km from the center of Alanya, 100 km from Antalya Airport, 900 meters to the sea in the beautiful area of Avsallar. Within walking distance is a public transport stop, supermarkets, restaurants, pharmacies, a street market on Wednesdays. The Avsallar region is famous for its nature, beautiful beaches and the warm sea. There are all amenities for a comfortable life.  
The residential project consists of one seven-story block, with a total of 28 apartments. Types of apartments 2 + 1 - 61 m ², 4 + 1 duplex - 122 m ².
Infrastructure - outdoor pool, outdoor parking, fitness, sauna, children's playground, generator. A big plus is that for residents of this complex a transfer to the sea is provided.
Start and end dates of construction 12.2022 - 03.2024.

Realting.com
Go