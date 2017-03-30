  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash

Akarca, Turkey
from € 116,000
from € 116,000
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Akarca, Turkey
from € 116,000
Akarca, Turkey
from € 116,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom komplekse - rayon Mahmutlar Alaniya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 54 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and green areas close to well-developed infrastructure, in one of the oldest and largest areas of Istanbul
Sariyer, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartment with a view of the Belgrade Forest, roof-top gardens, and large terraces.

The residence features landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, Turkish baths, jacuzzis, massage rooms, cafes and restaurants, an outdoor cinema.

Completion - 2024.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the business district with banks, business centers and skyscrapers, close to shopping malls, restaurants and all necessary infrastructure.

  • Shopping mall - 4 minutes
  • University - 7 minutes
  • Bosphorus - 7 minutes
  • Park - 5 minutes
  • Belgrade Forest - 8 minutes
  • New Istanbul Airport - 25 minutes
  • E-5 Highway - 10 minutes
  • TEM Highway - 3 minutes
Residential quarter Luxury apartments in Novita konaklari complex in Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartments with comfortable layouts of apartments, as well as with a separate kitchen in the new Novita Konaklari luxury complex in a quiet area of Oba. Complex with full infrastructure for your comfortable vacation. A great option for investment. Oba is just 5 km from the center of Alanya, a green area for lovers of silence with many municipal parks and large streets. In the district there is a famous Metro hypermarket, a hypermarket with everything for the home koctas and other grocery stores, as well as a new state hospital and state dentistry. Transport are developed, bus stops are within walking distance, you can quickly reach any area of Alanya. The complex consists of 7 five-storey blocks, around a large outdoor pool with sun beds. On the territory of a beautiful green garden. The complex has a developed infrastructure, a winter heated pool, a sauna and a steam room, a gym with professional equipment, a resting area with TVs, and a conference room. On the territory - a playground and a barbecue area. The complex is equipped with an electric generator, in case of power off, wireless Internet, satellite system and intercom. The complex is guarded 7/24 hours.   1 + 1 64 m2 2 + 1 97 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen of 157 m2 3 + 1 with separate kitchen 160 m2 2 + 1 penthouse 120m2 3 + 1 penthouse 183 m2 4 + 1 penthouse 225 m2   All apartments are sold with steel entrance doors, fully finished, floor tiles or / and parquet, hidden lights in all rooms, built-in kitchen, electric stove, oven, faucets in the kitchen and bathroom, double glazed windows. A great option for investment and installment payments for the period of construction of the complex.   Start of construction: 03/30/2017 Completion of construction: 03/30/2019   open poolchildren's swimming poolindoor poolaquaparkjacuzzipool bargymsaunasteam roomshowers and toiletsconference hallTV roomgame roomgardenplaygroundsatellite systemthe Internetintercomgeneratorbarbecue area24 hour securityopen parking.
