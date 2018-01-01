  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey

from € 150,000

Alanya, Turkey
from € 150,000
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 144 square meters. Distance to the sea 800 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential quarter New modern project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Elitnoe zhile ot zastroyschika v rayone Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Kucukcekmece Investment Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Karakocali, Turkey
Residential complex High-rise residence Acar Verde Residences with aqua parks and restaurants, in a prestigious green area, Istanbul, Turkey
Goerele Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Novyy ZhK v horoshey lokacii - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Kvartiry na stadii stroitelstva v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 56 to 174 square meters. The distance to the sea is 770 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Residence Central Locatıon Residance
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 266,751
69–172 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023

Located in a central location, this project is very rich in terms  of transportation network.

Live a quality life in stylish and modern designed apartments

 
Residential complex Apartamenty s vidom na more v rayone Demirtash
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 165 square meters. The distance to the sea is 750 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will delight buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not as in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above its channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
