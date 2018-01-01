  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha

Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 135,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
1 / 2
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2300 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elitnyy kompleks koncepcii Zdorovyy Dom v prestizhnom rayone Saryer
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools and kids' playgrounds close to the forest and the lake, Istanbul, Turkey
Goektuerk Merkez Mahallesi, Turkey
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya proekte - centr Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Gosudarstvennyy proekt ryadom s aeroportom Sabihi Gekchen v Stambule
Akarca, Turkey
Residential quarter Bargain Penthouse in Oba Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Stilnye kvartiry v novom ZhK - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 135,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential quarter Magic Hills
Toslak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Residential complex Investicionnyy zhiloy proekt v populyarnom rayone Fatih - Stambul
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
StayProperty offers new apartments in Istanbul – Fatih district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 83 to 239 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, who surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and resort concepts have recently gained popularity when the house has indoor, outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex Kvartiry s vidom na Princevye ostrova v aziatskoy chasti Stambula
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Kartal district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 58 to 367 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Realting.com
Go