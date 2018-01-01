  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha

Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 139,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 46 to 106 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1300 meters. When buying property in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya dome - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Penthausy v novom komplekse - rayon Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building OBA VOYAGE GARDEN
Karakocali, Turkey
from € 150,000
Residential complex Uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks
Mahmutlar, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Novostroyka v ekologichnom rayone Alanii - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 139,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Blue Dream Residence
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
New boutique project in Gazipasha with a convenient location. To the main street leading to Selinus beach, only 100 m. The distance to the sea is 1.5 km. There are many shops, cafes, restaurants within walking distance. In 2023, the municipality arranged a walking area with fruit and tropical trees, it is located next to the complex. Selinus beach in Gazipas is characterized by a wide coastline, a gentle access to the sea and a sandy shore. Most Mediterranean resorts along the beach are the main D-400 highway, and in Gazipasha it is 3 km away from the sea. The beach is equipped, comfortable for relaxing with children, without noise from cars and traffic. Gazipasha also has a unique beach with stone pools, a picturesque bay in the rocks. The following social areas for residents are provided on the territory of the residential complex: outdoor pool, Turkish bath, sauna, games room, fitness center, satellite system, video surveillance cameras 24/7, emergency power generator. The complex includes apartments of the following layouts: 1 + 1 with an area of 45 to 58 m2, two-level 2 + 1 with an area of 109 to 115 m2.Start of construction in June 2023, completion of — in December 2024. With an initial contribution of 35%, interest-free installments from the developer are possible until completion of construction.
Residential complex Residential complex with views of the city, forest, the Bosphorus and the sea, Beykoz, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

The project in the area of Adjarkent, Beykoz, known as the most green district of Istanbul. The unique location is between Fatih Sultan Bridge and Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge. Between Marmara Sea and Black Sea.

The project has 2 high-rise buildings with different layout plans: 1-4 bedroom apartments and penthouses. Three floors are occupied by the amenities and infrastructure for the residents.

Each apartment has an entrance hall, living room with dining area, kitchen, 1-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms, and terrace.

Facilities and equipment in the house

The complex also has cafés, restaurants, a cinema, rooms for party, events and business meetings, a zoo, and hotel services: technical support and cleaning.

It also has car wash services and parking spaces with charging stations for electric cars.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Near the complex there are shops restaurants, cafes, a hospital, the Oasis Art Project museum, a hairdresser and offices.
Residential quarter One Bedroom Townhouse in Alanya near the beach
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
  Just 100 meters from the beach 1 km to Alanya city center Hot Sale   Turkish townhouse located near the beach and walking distance to Alanya center.   The residential complex is very well taken care, nice entrance, always clean and neat. A very nice swimming pool on the backside of the building, beside that BBQ area and sitting areas   We greeted with a lovely entrance hallway, after a fully fitted kitchen with nice White goods together with living and dining area.From living room we have Access to balcony.  Newly decorated bathroom and a master bedroom   The apartment close to all amenities such as a bank, medical centre , school, supermarkets, beach etc… İt takes only 2 minutes walk to sandy beach, anly 15 minutes walk to Alanya city centre
Realting.com
Go