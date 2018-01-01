Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe

Karakocali, Turkey

A real complex for modern people should be alive, safe, attractive, and sustainable. This complex will give its residents real comfort and make it as affordable as possible. Located in a quiet area of Alanya, the project was created for people who value comfort and tranquility. Residents of their own apartments will be able to appreciate the high quality of construction, as well as enjoy the rich infrastructure. For the construction of the complex, a high-quality housing system was chosen, and the architecture is characterized by the aesthetics of modern minimalism and concise solutions. The range of apartments is distinguished by a variety of functional planning solutions: from compact apartments to options with spacious living rooms and even duplex apartments. And from the windows you can enjoy soothing views of the mountain range or decorative landscaping inside the courtyard. If necessary, in just 5 minutes you can reach the sandy beach, as the distance to the sea is only 300 meters, and by car or public transport in 10 minutes you can reach the center of Alanya, and the famous Cleopatra beach. • Outdoor swimming pool with slides• Children's swimming pool• Indoor heated pool and Jacuzzi• Gym• Turkish hammam• Sauna• Roman steam room• Massage rooms• Lobby and lounge area with bar• Playroom with billiards and table tennis• Playstation room• Mini cinema• Library• Playground• Landscaped garden with fountains• Tennis court• Outdoor parking• Covered parking, also for bicycles• Pantries• 2 elevators in each block• Satellite antenna• Electricity generator• 24-hour video surveillance, caretaker, security The developer also provides for a full range of social infrastructure. Therefore, near the territory of the residential quarter there are educational and developing locations, a school, a kindergarten, shops, a farmers' market, supermarkets, public transport stops. And if necessary, you can always seek qualified medical care at the clinic for children and adults. Distance to Antalya Airport: 130 km.Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 35 km.Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km.Distance to the sea: 245 m.Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure facilities: 50 m.Distance to market on Thursdays: 800 m There is an interest-free installment plan up to a year with a down payment for 24 months. only 30% of the total value of the property. Start of construction: autumn 2022. Completion of construction: autumn 2024.