  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe

Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe

Alanya, Turkey
from € 119,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe
1 / 6
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 45 to 180 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New modern project in Avsallar area
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex Faralya Residence
Akarca, Turkey
Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Apartment building Istanbul Basaksehir apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Modern Comsept Residence,Zeytinburnu
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 442,482
You are viewing
Residential complex Kvartiry ot zastroyschika s rassrochkoy v Gazipashe
Alanya, Turkey
from € 119,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Proekt zhilogo kompleksa po investicionnym cenam v Avsallare
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 47.5 to 190 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2000 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential, the area is considered one of the best for sea holidays, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life. 
Residential quarter Comfort-class apartment complex in Tosmur, Alanya
Karakocali, Turkey
A real complex for modern people should be alive, safe, attractive, and sustainable. This complex will give its residents real comfort and make it as affordable as possible. Located in a quiet area of Alanya, the project was created for people who value comfort and tranquility. Residents of their own apartments will be able to appreciate the high quality of construction, as well as enjoy the rich infrastructure. For the construction of the complex, a high-quality housing system was chosen, and the architecture is characterized by the aesthetics of modern minimalism and concise solutions. The range of apartments is distinguished by a variety of functional planning solutions: from compact apartments to options with spacious living rooms and even duplex apartments. And from the windows you can enjoy soothing views of the mountain range or decorative landscaping inside the courtyard. If necessary, in just 5 minutes you can reach the sandy beach, as the distance to the sea is only 300 meters, and by car or public transport in 10 minutes you can reach the center of Alanya, and the famous Cleopatra beach. • Outdoor swimming pool with slides• Children's swimming pool• Indoor heated pool and Jacuzzi• Gym• Turkish hammam• Sauna• Roman steam room• Massage rooms• Lobby and lounge area with bar• Playroom with billiards and table tennis• Playstation room• Mini cinema• Library• Playground• Landscaped garden with fountains• Tennis court• Outdoor parking• Covered parking, also for bicycles• Pantries• 2 elevators in each block• Satellite antenna• Electricity generator• 24-hour video surveillance, caretaker, security   The developer also provides for a full range of social infrastructure. Therefore, near the territory of the residential quarter there are educational and developing locations, a school, a kindergarten, shops, a farmers' market, supermarkets, public transport stops. And if necessary, you can always seek qualified medical care at the clinic for children and adults.   Distance to Antalya Airport: 130 km.Distance to Gazipasa Airport: 35 km.Distance to the center of Alanya: 6 km.Distance to the sea: 245 m.Distance to shops, cafes, restaurants and other social infrastructure facilities: 50 m.Distance to market on Thursdays: 800 m There is an interest-free installment plan up to a year with a down payment for 24 months. only 30% of the total value of the property. Start of construction: autumn 2022. Completion of construction: autumn 2024.
Residential complex Kvartiry v centre Mahmutlara v novom ZhK
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 48 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 700 meters. The first area to be considered when buying new housing in Alanya – is Mahmutlar. It is in Mahmutlar that a large selection and reasonable prices are combined. Well, the most important advantage is the full-fledged infrastructure of the district, which allows you to live here constantly. The area is compact and convenient, consists of 3 main streets parallel to the sea, it is easy to navigate here. Along the sea and inside the area there is a bicycle path. Municipal transport regularly runs from Mahmutlar to the center along the promenade, you can take buses № 1 and № 2 to the fortress, Cleopatra beach. Many car rental services. In addition to a huge number of restaurants, shops, supermarkets, two farm markets, Mahmutlar, the Mahmutlar large shopping center, cultural center, MahmutlarSpor sports complex and another project will soon operate in Mahmutlar, including a basketball court, tennis court, locker rooms and social zones.
Realting.com
Go