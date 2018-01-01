  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha

Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 124,000
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha
1 / 3
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 52 to 140 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1700 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Modern residential complex next to the new canal project in Kucukcekmece, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential quarter Luxury residential complex - Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Residential complex Apartments with picturesque views in a residence with restaurants and a cinema, in the heart of Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Residential complex Stunning residential complex
Kargicak, Turkey
Residence Luxury And Riverside Residences In Kağıthane
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 1,000,315
You are viewing
Residential complex Apartamenty v uyutnom zhilom komplekse s infrastrukturoy - Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 124,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novyy proekt ot horoshego zastroyschika v centre populyarnogo Mahmutlara
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
The new apartments in Mahmutlar are presented to your attention. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 49 to 203 m2.The distance to the sea is 500 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, in the area they are presented as economy-class houses, and respectable residential complexes. Another undeniable advantage in buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of receiving interest-free installments from the developer. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation.
Residential complex Roskoshnye apartamenty v finansovoy stolice Stambula - rayon Atashehir
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Atashekhir district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 85.35 to 250 square meters. The largest city in Turkey on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and Black, and Europe, and Asia, is divided by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities in the world. Istanbul is a city of prospects, a cradle of history, majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions, so buying a new apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. The property is flat, depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investments in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental incomes, in the city there is a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions. 
Residential complex VEMA TUZLA
Cami Mahallesi, Turkey
from € 115,352
91–277 m² 4 apartmens
Completion date: 2022
Developer: Extra Property

Apartments for sale in Istanbul - Tuzla We present to you the most beautiful project - VEMA TUZLA (Asian side, Tuzla region). An amazing project with a view of the sea and the princesses islands (80%) is ready to offer a quality lifestyle and investment opportunity. Project features: - 474 apartments + 160 home offices + 126 commercial stores 6% rental guarantee for 3 years Minimum Post-Handover Profit 40% - The title deed is ready! - Title deed fees are free in September 2022 Available for nationality - Metro 2 minutes Marmaray Station: 2 minutes Viaport Court Coy 10 minutes Fiamarin Tuzla: 8 minutes Okan Hospital 1 minute Sabiha Gokcen Airport 12 minutes Bosphorus bridges 30 minutes Sultanahmet Square 35 minutes First payment 50% installment 12 months

Realting.com
Go