  Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha

Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey

from € 109,000

Alanya, Turkey
from € 109,000
Residential complex Nebolshoy uyutnyy zhiloy kompleks v tihoy chasti rayona Gazipasha
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipas. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 37 to 122.5 square meters. The distance to the sea is 3000 meters. Gazipasha is a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development, both of the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. Agriculture is developed. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens, schools, colleges, university. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospect of finding a job, opening a business, and educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort. 
Residential complex Novye apartamenty na zavershayuschem etape stroitelstva v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new Avsallare apartments. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 43 to 115 square meters. Distance to the sea 1500 meters. An ideal combination of beaches and forests: the Avsallar region is located right on the Mediterranean coast, surrounded by dense, coniferous forests. Famous for its sandy beaches and coniferous forests, Avsallar rightfully deserves the title of the greenest suburb of Alanya. Infrastructure Avsallar: The area is located 20 km from the center of Alanya from the side of Cleopatra Beach, and 95 km from Antalya Airport. Public transport runs along the sea. Of the infrastructure in Avsallar, basic is everything you need, including a farm bazaar, network supermarkets, currency exchanges, ATMs, and various services. It is easy to find a good choice of restaurants, bakeries, Turkish cafes. The area is actively growing and new apartments in Avsallar are easy to find, while there are houses with both chic and modest infrastructure. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential quarter Beautiful centric Apartment with large pool close to the beach
Mahmutlar, Turkey
We offer you a beautiful apartment in the city center in Mahmutlar, Alania.  The apartment consists of 2 bedrooms, a bathroom, American-style kitchens with a living room and a balcony. The apartment is fully furnished, there are all the necessary household appliances and furniture.  The complex is located in the city center near all the necessary infrastructure-shops, pharmacies, banks, restaurants. The sea is only 200 meters away.  Infrastructure: pooling equipment parks kalifhamamam
Residential complex Elitnyy proekt s otlichnoy lokaciey na aziatskoy storone Bosfora
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 62 to 384 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
