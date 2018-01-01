  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte v centre Alanii

Alanya, Turkey
from € 290,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte v centre Alanii
About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 50 to 190 square meters. The distance to the sea is 900 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya proekte v centre Alanii
Alanya, Turkey
from € 290,000
Residential complex Residential complex under construction
Kargicak, Turkey
Completion date: 2024

The new Residential Complex under construction is conveniently located near the beach, shopping centers, restaurants and the local center ( distance 100-700m ). The project is located in the Kargyjak area in. Alanya, the distance to Gazipasha Airport is only 25 km. The project will consist of 2 five-story blocks, each block will have 56 apartments each.

Complex infrastructure: Outdoor pool, children's pool, water slides, Children's pool, Mini Club, Green area, Sauna and Fitness room.

Features of the project: Elevator, Satellite dish, Complex viewer / concierge, 24/7 24/7 24/7 video surveillance, Intercom.

The project is close to the marina and the golden sandy beach, which has all the amenities: a bistro cafe, a bar, beach volleyball and numerous water sports. Residents of this LCD can enjoy the unique natural beauties of Turkey, sunbathe on golden sand and swim in the clean sea of the Konakly area, marked with the Blue Flag. This bay and beach belong to unique coastal places visited by the turtles of Caretta.
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom proekte - rayon Payallar
Akarca, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Payallar - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 53 to 154 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1,500 meters. Thanks to the plan for the active development of the numerous free lands of the region, soon there will be a new luxurious Alanya. In 2022-2023, the construction of an previously unprecedented number of residences began in Payallar, and all of them are distinguished by complete infrastructure, spacious areas. In general, it is a developed area where there is its own extensive infrastructure, but most of the development is represented by simple Turkish houses. Residents are engaged in tourism, there are many hotels by the sea. Primary and secondary schools, lyceum, hospital, clinic, dentistry, supermarkets, gas stations, ATMs, pharmacies work. In the neighboring village of Konakly on the seashore there is a municipal forest park with barbecue facilities. In Payallar there will soon be a new promenade 4 km long, with recreation areas, parks, a bicycle path, a playground. A modern hospital is being built on a plot of 13.4 hectares. The area is 10 km from the center of Alanya. Antalya Airport is 100 km away.
Residential complex Residential complex with swimming pools and a spa center close to the main highways, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: TRANIO

We offer apartments with different layouts. The upper floors have a picturesque view.

The residence features around-the-clock security, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, restaurants and cafes, a gym, a spa center, yogs and pilates studios, a parking and a garage, a kids' playground, a green area of 4,500 m2.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most famous and fashionable area with numerous places of interest.

  • 450 meters - nearest hospital
  • 500 meters - nearest school
  • 950 meters - shopping mall
  • 5 minutes - TEM and E-5 highways
  • 2.1 km - Marmara University
  • 2.1 km - metro station
  • 5 km - beach
  • 34 km - international airport
