Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash

Completion date: 2024

Stay Property offers new apartments in Tosmur - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 55 to 200 square meters. The distance to the sea is 190 meters. The area is between Oba and Kestel, from the last Tosmur is separated by the Dim Chai River, which houses a beautiful promenade with recreation areas and barbecue. Prices for new real estate in Tosmur are always kept at a high level, and there are few new apartments and projects under construction. The beach in Tosmur is one of the best in the central part of Alanya. It is rarely as crowded here as in the center and on the beach of Cleopatra, beautiful views of the fortress, convenient entry into the sea without stone slabs. The Tosmura embankment leads to the beaches of Oba and to the port with ships. You can get there by car or municipal transport along the sea in just 5-10 minutes. Apartments in Tosmur are great for purchase for relocation, for rest, for rent. The central location opens up opportunities for teaching children, there are better schools, kindergartens and colleges nearby, and there is a large university in the neighboring area.