Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha

Alanya, Turkey
from € 264,000
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
About the complex

We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipas - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 60 to 193 square meters. The distance to the sea is 1000 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash – you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya went up, the eyes of investors were turned specifically to Gazipash, modern new buildings began to appear here, while without hotel noisy complexes. The infrastructure of residential complexes is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Kvartiry v novom zhilom komplekse - rayon Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
from € 264,000
Residential complex Novyy investicionnyy proekt v horoshey lokacii rayona Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Avsallar-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 50 to 108 m2.The distance to the sea is 800 meters. New real estate in Avsallar has a high rental potential. The area is considered one of the best for relaxing at sea, while surrounded by the beautiful nature of Turkey. Avsallar is dotted with greenery, quiet and cozy. There is a basic infrastructure, including schools, a first-aid post. On Wednesdays there is a large farm bazaar, there are currency exchanges, ATMs, pharmacies, numerous restaurants, cafes. The main street in tree crowns has a special tourist atmosphere. In recent years, active development is taking place throughout the area, including the development of free sections further from the sea. Real estate in Avsallar is in demand for both rental and permanent residence. With this, Avsallar has and all needs infrastructure for everyday life.
Residential complex Novyy proekt v Gazipashe po privlekatelnym cenam
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Gazipasha. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 55 to 130 m2.Distance to the sea 2000 meters. Gazipasha – a city in southern Turkey, located off the coast of the Mediterranean Sea, next to Alanya. The appearance of the international airport in 2011 gave a new round of development of both the city and the real estate market. Gazipasha has 50 km of sandy shore, there is the famous Selinus beach 2.5 km long, beautiful rocky shores where you can swim surrounded by coniferous trees. Despite the long and wide beach with a gentle sea entrance, there are few hotels in Gazipasha. The population of the city is about 50 thousand people. There is everything for life: large supermarkets, markets, shops, boutiques, chain restaurants, for children — kindergartens and schools. Real estate in Gazipasha is suitable for those who want to move to a Turkish city with the sea, with the prospects of finding a job, opening a business, educating children. In addition, it is a great investment and a convenient option for a holiday resort.
Residential complex Type B_66
Maslak Mahallesi, Turkey
Completion date: 2022

European side - Eyyup

This project is built on an area of 10,700 M2. The project will be ready for delivery by the end of 2022 and two to three bedroom units are available.

Advantages of this project include being located between two metro stations, close to the Tem Highway.

The list price for 2 bedrooms units starts from 3,645,000 TL.

