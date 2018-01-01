  1. Realting.com
  2. New buildings
  3. Turkey
  4. Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu

Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu

Alanya, Turkey
from € 433,500
Share using:
QR
Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu
1 / 8
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the center of Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 204 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2200 meters. Modern new housing in the center of Alanya is the most prestigious property in the resort. The basis of the housing stock of the central neighborhoods is hotels and simple Turkish houses. And apartments in resort-type new buildings in the center of Alanya are sold, as a rule, even before the house is put into operation. Ready-made apartments in new houses are always appreciated and few. A rare option for real estate, when everything is perfect - both place and beach, and the choice of entertainment around. The center of Alanya is located in the part where the famous fortress is encircling the peninsula. The popular Cleopatra beach is stretching west, and the area near it is also called, and to the east — the wide beach of Keikubat in the very center of the city. The streets are strewn with numerous shops and other businesses. Here you can find everything for life and relaxation. Alanya is multinational, and the city center has its own special charm, this is a secular Turkish city. The prestige of the resort is growing every year. 
New building location
Alanya, Turkey
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry v rayone Avsallar Alaniya
Avsallar, Turkey
Residential complex PACIFIC
Kalekoey, Turkey
from € 207,273
Residential quarter Alanya Aramis Terrace
Ciplakli, Turkey
Residence Luxury residence with forest view
Marmara Region, Turkey
from € 530,320
Residential complex Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
You are viewing
Residential complex Proekt premium klassa s shikarnymi vidami na vsyu Alaniyu
Alanya, Turkey
from € 433,500
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
Other complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry raznyh razmerov v Gazipasha
Alanya, Turkey
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We bring to your attention new apartments in Gazipash - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 42 to 142 m2.The distance to the sea is 750 meters. When buying real estate in Gazipash, you get not only square meters by the sea, but also peace. Gazipasha is a cozy small town, while with the presence of an international airport. If we talk about infrastructure, the city is less than inferior to tourist Alanya, there is everything necessary for life, as well as silence and tranquility. After the apartments in Alanya have risen in price, the look of investors was addressed specifically to Gazipash. Modern new buildings began to appear here, the infrastructure of which is in no way inferior to similar houses in Alanya, while significantly winning the price. At the moment, buying a new apartment in Gazipash, you can still have time to significantly save your budget, and often, having received interest-free installments from the developer.
Residential complex MARSHAL
Mersin, Turkey
from € 67,589
70–110 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2024
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
< p > ILKEM MARSHALL < / p >< p > CONSCIOUS OF CONSTRUCTION – DECEMBER 2024 < / p >< p > Country: Turkey < / p >< p > Province: Mersin < / p >< p > City: Erdemli < / p >< p > Area: Tomyuk < / p >< p > Distance to the sea: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the beach: 550 m < / p >< p > Distance to the track: 300 m < / p >< p > PLANNER Number of blocks: 5 ( A▪ ĽV ▪ ▪ ▒D ▪ ▒D ▪ ) < / p >< p > Number of floors in each block: 12 < / p >< p > Number of apartments per complex: 566 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block A: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block B: 13 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block C: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block D: 8 < / p >< p > Number of apartments on the floor in block E: 14 < / p >< p > Block A: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block B: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Block C: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block D: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Block E: apartments 1 + 1 ▪ Ľ 2 + 1 ▪ Ľ 3 + 1 < / p >< p > CHARACTERISTICS QUARTERS The apartment is rented with full finishing, partially furnished and technically equipped Central Satellite TV Video Intercom Fire alarm Kitchen headset Kitchen headset with stone countertops Wardrobe in the hallway Interroom doors Suspension ceiling made of drywall Wall paint on the floor of a plate, multilayer laminate, plintus Plastic windows with double-chamber double-glazed metal front door of the 1st class of protection with additional locks Finishing a ceramic plate of Shkafa and tumba in the Sanuse of Platehnika and shower in the bathroom of the 1st class

< p > INFRASTRUKTURE COMPLEX Territory: 26,000 m ² 24-hour security and video surveillance Closed area Open parking Pool: open adult and children. Closed adult Sports grounds Closed fitness club Children's playgrounds Saun cinema for relaxation, hammam, spa lounge BBQ area Generator < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 1 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 70.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 55 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 1 Number of balconies: 1 ( combined ) Entrance: 8.70 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 25.50 m ² Bedroom: 11.20 m ² Bathroom< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 2 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 110.00 m ² < / p >< p > Neto: 88 00 m ² < / p >< p > Number of bathrooms: 2 < / p >< p > Number of balconies: 2 < / p >< p > Entrance: 8.50 m ² < / p >< p > Kitchen + Living room: 32.00 m ² < / p >< p > Bedroom: 15.80 m ² < / p >< p > Children's room: 13.60 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 1: 3.90 m ² < / p >< p > Sanule 2: 3.95 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 1: 2.80 m ² < / p >< p > Balcony 2: 7.45 m ² < / p >< p > Basic characteristics of apartment 3 + 1 < / p >< p > Gross: 140.00 m ² Neto: 116 00 m ² Number of bathrooms: 3 Number of balconies: 1 Entrance: 6.85 m ² Corridor: 2.85 m ² Kitchen + Living room: 16.50 m ² Wardrobe: 2.80 Children's room 1: 11.80 m ² Children's room 2: 12.15 m ² Bathroom 1: 2.50 m ² Bathroom 2: 3.40 m ² Bathroom 3: 3: 14.50 m ² < / p >< p > < / p >
Apartment building Esenyurt Istanbul Apartments Project
Marmara Region, Turkey
Developer: Binaa Investment
Why this property؟ The project is within one of the most vital European areas of Istanbul, near facilities and service centers. It is close to the two vital arteries of Istanbul, TEM, and E-5, the most important transportation hubs in the city of the two continents. Istanbul's new airport is within walking distance of the project, which increases its real estate and investment value. A stunning view of Kucukcekmece Lake, valleys, plateaus, and streams surrounding the project area. Adaptable installment offers, with ready title deeds that comply with the conditions for getting Turkish citizenship.
Realting.com
Go